The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated for the Swift Current Municipal RCMP:
2021-JUNE-11
4:21 PM - while on patrol officers issued inspection tickets to the driver of a white Dodge Ram to have the windshield on
the vehicle repaired as well as to have mud flaps put on the truck.
4:50 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Nissan Sentra for speeding.
5:11 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Nissan Pathfinder for speeding.
5:20 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black GMC Sierra for speeding.
8:58 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a green Ford car for performing an activity to
distract, startle or interfere with other road users.
9:38 PM - report of two males swearing at staff at a business on the 200 block of 1st Avenue NW after not being able to
order a breakfast item off the menu and then drove off. The males returned a short time later and ordered something
different and when asked by staff about their earlier behaviour they began swearing again. The males had left again and
the caller only wished to have the matter documented and were advised by police to call if they returned. No other calls
were received.
10:20 PM - while on patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Econoline after it was observed speeding.
During the stop police learned the driver of the vehicle did not have a valid driver's licence. The male was issued a ticket
under the Traffic Safety Act for driving while suspended and the vehicle was towed from the location.
11 :29 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Ford F150 for failing to use their
headlights while operating a motor vehicle at night.
11 :58 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 2000 block of Hillcrest Drive. Police attended the business where a
door was found to be unlocked. Officers checked the business and no one was located inside and nothing appeared to be
missing or out of order.
JUNE-12
12:23 AM - 911 call of a male in the middle of the street who had crashed his vehicle and appears to be intoxicated. While
on the phone with call takers the caller advised a relative of the male had shown up, moved the vehicle and then left to
take him to the hospital. Police attended the location and observed the parked vehicle. All parties had left the scene. This
matter is still under investigation.
6:55 AM - report of the grass being damaged at a location on on the 200 block of Walsh Trail. The caller had advised they
heard loud music around 2:30 AM but did not witness anything. Police conducted other neighbourhood inquiries but
nothing had been seen or heard. There are no suspects or witnesses.
9:00 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Jeep Wrangler for speeding.
9: 10 AM - report of the caller being approached by a female in the parking lot of a location on the 1000 block of Central
Avenue N stating she was having issues with her daughter. Officers attended the area and spoke to the female who
advised police her adult children were being mean to her so she'd left the hotel they'd all been staying in. The female
eventually agreed to get in the vehicle with her daughter and return home to the Yorkton area.
9:15 AM - request to assist the caller with obtaining her belongings from her ex-boyfriend's residence. Officers attended
the residence and the caller obtained some of her things and would make arrangements for a later date to get the
remainder of her property.
10:40 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Nissan Maxima for proceeding the
wrong way on a one way street.
12:25 PM - report of a hit and run in the parking lot of a business on the 200 block of 1st Avenue NW. The caller advised
a male driving a brown Chevrolet Silverado had backed into her and when she told him he'd hit her vehicle, he laughed
and then drove away. The caller was able to obtain the plate number for the truck. This matter is still under investigation.
12:50 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Dodge Ram for failing to produce his driver's
licence upon police request. The driver was also issued a written warning for speeding.
2:15 PM - report of a female causing damage to the bathroom at a location on the 400 block of Herbert Street E. Police
attended the location to review video footage. This matter is still under investigation.
3:53 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Toyota Camry for speeding.
4:01 PM - report of a green Ford Escort being abandoned in the parking lot of a location on the O block of Springs Drive.
The caller advised there is no one around the vehicle and it has been spray painted. Police attended the location and
spoke to the owner of the vehicle who was sitting inside. She advised police she'd spray painted the vehicle herself.
4:36 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a brown Chevrolet Silverado for operating a motor vehicle
without valid registration.
8:23 PM - report of a flag being displayed at a residence in Swift Current that the caller believes is a symbol of hate and
it's not okay to have it in their yard . Police spoke to the caller about the flag and explained that the flag was not illegal.
10:20 PM - report of a group of vehicles parked at a location on the 200 block of Battleford Trail. The caller was
concerned as damage had been caused to the grass at this location the night prior and the caller suspected the people
responsible for that damage had returned. Officers attended the location and spoke to all parties in the parking lot. Police
observed no suspicious activity taking place and no offences were being committed.
10:47 PM - report of a possible impaired driver leaving a location on the 100 block of North Service Road E. The caller
advised that six males left the location after being served alcohol and got into a white Dodge Ram heading northbnound
on the #4 Highway. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle. No plate number for the vehicle was able to
be obtained.
JUNE-13
12:47 AM - report of a loud party and music coming from a residence on the 200 block of Tims Crescent. Police attended
the area but could not hear any noise or see anyone in the area. When police spoke with the caller she'd advised the
party shut down after she had called but would contact police should they start up again.
1 :16 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Toyota Corolla for speeding.
3:02 AM - report of an alarm at a business on the 400 block of South Service Road E. Police attended the location and
determined the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
8:28 AM - report of an elderly female using a walker on Chaplin Street W who appears to be needing assistance. Police
attended the area and spoke to the female who was okay.
9:43 AM - report of an alarm at a residence on the 400 block of Steele Crescent. Police attended the residence and
determined the alarm to be false after ensuring the home was secure.
10:06 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Nissan Rogue for speeding.
10:37 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Ford F150 for speeding.
1 :28 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Nissan Titan for disobeying a stop sign.
1 :49 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Volkswagen Tiguan for disobeying a stop sign.
2:59 PM - report of criminal harassment. This matter is still under investigation.
3:24 PM - report of an injured bird in the caller's neighbour's yard on the 200 block of Pelletier Drive. Police contacted City
Animal Control on behalf of the caller.
7:36 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Nissan Murano for speeding.
8:58 PM - while on patrol officers issued inspection tickets to the driver of a grey Subaru lmpreza to have the windshield
on the vehicle replaced and to have an adequate muffler put onto the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was also issued written warnings for following a vehicle too close and for stunting.
9:39 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a blue Chrysler 200 for speeding.
9:46 PM - report of youth stunting and making noise in the parking lot of a location on the 2000 block of Chaplin Street E.
Police attended the location and parked, unseen by anyone in the parking lot and observed no driving offences.
