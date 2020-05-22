The following is a synopsis of calls for service for Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment on the dates indicated:
MAY-15
4:00 PM - while on patrol officers stopped the driver of a black Nissan Titan for holding, viewing, using or manipulating electronic communication equipment.
4:11 PM - while on patrol officers stopped the driver of a black Honda Civic for holding, viewing, using or manipulating electronic communication equipment.
4:54 PM - report of a suicidal individual. Police were able to locate the individual & transported them to the hospital for evaluation.
6:27 PM - 911 call of a male who may be intoxicated, sleeping on a bench outside a business on the 200 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the area & located the male. The male was arrested for public intoxication & was held in police custody until he was sober. The male was charged under the Alcohol & Gaming Regulations Act for consuming alcohol in public.
7:39 PM - report of a neighbour dispute. The caller stated his neighbour had threatened to shoot his dogs if they went onto the neighbour's property again. The caller stated there are on-going issues between them & would like the neighbour spoken to. While on the phone with police the caller changed his mind & no longer wanted the neighbour spoken to as he didn't want to escalate any issues. The caller was advised to contact police if any issues continue or escalate.
8:05 PM - report of people being at a location on 13th Avenue N.E. with open alcohol. Officers made patrols of the area but did not locate anyone with alcohol.
8:20 PM - report of a black BMW SUV that was observed by the caller with one of the vehicle occupants consuming alcohol in the vehicle. A plate number was provided by the caller but did not come back as a match to the description of the vehicle provided. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description provided.
8:34 PM - report of suspicious vehicles that had been going through Swift Current earlier in the afternoon that the caller believed were vehicles similar to those described as human traffickers that the caller had heard about. Police had conducted a traffic stop on the vehicles earlier in the day & confirmed they were not suspicious or committing an offence.
9:00 PM - report of an intoxicated male on 3rd Avenue N.E. with a puppy. Officers made patrols but did not locate anyone with a puppy who appeared intoxicated.
MAY-16
9:28 AM - report of the caller being cut off by a white Oldsmobile Alero on Cheadle Street W. The Oldsmobile had sped up & then cut the caller off to avoid having to stop ,n a lane being blocked by construction. The caller was unable to obtain a plate number for the vehicle that had cut her off.
10:14 AM - report of an abandoned Eagle Talon with no licence plate on it in the parking lot of a commercial dwelling unit on the 100 block of 21st Avenue N.E. Officers attended the location & obtained a VIN number for the vehicle. The vehicle was confirmed not to be stolen & when speaking with the previous owner, learned the vehicle had been sold the day prior.The complainant from the business was advised that they could have the vehicle towed if they did not want it there any longer.
11:39 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Subaru lmpreza for speeding.
2:06 PM - report of a red Dodge Dakota that sped past the caller twice on Riverdene Park Drive close to the walking path.
A plate number was able to be obtained by the caller. Police spoke with the registered owner of the vehicle who was issued a written warning for driving without consideration for others.
3:36 PM - 911 hang up call from a commercial dwelling unit on the 1400 block of Battleford Trail. Upon call back to the business they advised what room the call had come from & they would go check. Staff at the business were able to confirm no emergency was taking place & kids in the room had been playing with the telephone. Staff advised the parents of same & asked they not play with the phone.
3:38 PM - report of the caller helping a male who had fallen down on the street & was having difficulties getting up & smelled of alcohol. Officers attended & located the male who had open alcohol on him. The male was given a written warning for consuming alcohol in a public place.
4:10 PM - report of a male that has fallen down twice on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue N. E. The caller stated it was the same male she'd seen officers dealing with a few minutes ago & it appeared he was foaming at the mouth. Officers attended the location along with EMS who checked the male & confirmed he was okay. Police provided the male a ride home.
7:01 PM - while on patrol officers stopped the driver of a red Ford Mustang for holding, viewing, using or manipulating electronic communication equipment.
7:03 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Mazda CX-5 for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration. The driver was also issued a written warning for failing to obey a stop sign.
9:22 PM - report of a domestic dispute at a residence on the O block of 5th Avenue N.E. The caller can hear a female yelling at a male & can also hear children in the residence. Police attended the residence & confirmed no altercation had occurred & all was well.
8:19 PM - while on patrol officers stopped the driver of a grey GMC Sierra for holding, viewing, using or manipulating electronic communication equipment.
8:46 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Ford Escape for speeding.
8:46 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Ford Mustang for holding, viewing, using or manipulating electronic communication equipment.
9:24 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written inspection ticket to the driver of a grey Nissan Pathfinder to have the headlights on the vehicle repaired.
9:27 PM - report of a red Jeep Wrangler belonging to the caller's friend having one it's windows smashed out & damage to the tires after going to check on it. Officers attended the location & obtained photos of the damage. There is no surveillance in the area nor was there any witnesses. This matter is still under investigation.
9:38 PM - report of the caller's neighbour playing very loud music on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue N.E. The caller has made similar loud music complaints in the past. Officers attended the location & noted the music was turned off. The neighbour was give a verbal warning to keep the volume down.
10 PM - report of an assault on the 1400 block of Winnie Street E. involving a male & female. Officers attended the location & spoke to both individuals. Police confirmed that they both assaulted each other & both were arrested by police. An adult male & adult female will each be charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code.
MAY-17
8:28 AM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female. The caller stated she had received a call from the female's employer wanting a check done on her after she'd not attended work. The caller was unable to provide police with the female's name or who the employer was & provided a Regina, SK address. With no other information provided & an uncooperative employer police were unable to conduct a check.
9:38 AM - report of an adult male not abiding by his court ordered conditions. Police were instructed to conduct a check on him later in the evening. This matter is still under investigation.
9:43 AM - 911 call from a suicidal individual. Officers & EMS attended the caller's residence where they agreed to go to the hospital voluntarily for evaluation.
9:59 PM - report of finding what the caller believes to be sticks of dynamite in her garden shed. Officers attended the caller's residence & were able to determine the sticks were road flares.
1:33 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding.
1:34 PM - report of a red Ford Edge speeding into the parking lot of a business on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue N.E., hitting a pole & then after inspecting the damage, drove away leaving behind their bumper. Officers conducted patrols but were unable to locate any red Ford Edge's with any damage to them. Later in the evening while officers were obtaining a statement in relation to a separate matter the driver of the collision was disclosed. 49 year old, Darrell Ginter has been charged with one count of mischief, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle & two counts of failing to comply with a release condition under the Criminal Code. Ginter has also been charged with failing to notify property owner of damage from an accident under the Traffic Safety Act.
2:00 PM - found empty bow case was turned into the Detachment. The case had been found in the parking lot of a location on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. & was placed into the Detachment lost & found.
3:32 PM - 911 hangup call from a location on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Upon callback a young boy asked for assistance for his grandfather who stepped on a key & provided an address that did not exist in Swift Current. Officers made patrols of the area but did not locate any in need of assistance.
3:51 PM - received call from a female looking for advice on how to get back a cellphone & unlocking two iPads she'd purchased for her daughter who has stopped making payments on the items. The caller was advised she would need to pursue the matter through civil court.
4:11 PM - report of a small child walking on the 500 block of Stillwell Crescent & the caller doesn't know where she resides. The child is at the caller's residence with him & the child is only able to answer "yes". Officers attended the caller's location & were able to quickly locate the child 's family who was near where the child had been walking.
4:51 PM - 911 call from a female stating she is being followed around by a male in a grey Ford F150. The male is known to the caller & this behaviour has been a on-going issue with speeding past the caller & trying to cut her off. This matter is still under investigation.
5:40 PM - 911 hangup call from a location on the 500 block of Robert Street E. Call takers could hear a young child say he was "about to fall because the tree branch was about to break" & then hung up. Officers made patrols but did not locate anyone in need of assistance.
7:54 PM - report of 15-20 vehicles in a parking lot of a location on 6th Avenue S. E. Caller is concerned they are not following COVID guidelines & are being loud. Officers made a patrol of the area & noted there was no groups larger than ten people & proper social distancing was observed.
8:00 PM - report of a gathering of more than ten people at a location on 6th Avenue S.E. Police had patrolled the area & confirmed groups were no larger than ten & proper social distancing was observed.
9:22 PM - report of the caller being slapped across the face by his mother. Police attended the caller's residence. The caller, an adult male, had not sustained any injuries & appeared to be intoxicated. While police were on scene the male decided he did not want the matter pursued by police & would stay at a friend's residence for the night so no other issues would arise.
9:34 PM - report of an agitated male in a dwelling unit across the street from the caller on the 400 block of 2nd Avenue N.W. The caller stated that male is yelling , swearing & throwing his arms around. Officers attended the residence & spoke to the male who was upset about his vape kit.
10:0~ PM - officers received video of an ATV being used to pull someone behind it on a skateboard in the parking lot of a location on the 100 block of 1st Avenue N.W. Officers were able to determine who had been involved & spoke to all parties. An adult male was issued tickets for operating an A TV on private land without permission & failing to wear an approved helmet & eye protection under the All Terrain Vehicles Act. The male was also issued written warnings for permitting a person to hold onto a moving vehicle & performing an activity to distract, startle or interfere with other road users.
1:15 PM - 911 call from an unregistered cellphone. A young child could be heard by call takers & said "please come" after providing an address on the 500 block of Robert Street E. & then hung up. A second call was received & a boy said "Grandpa is stuck in a tree & the branch is going to break". Officers made patrols of the area & around the building but did not locate anyone who appeared to be needing assistance. ·
MAY-18
4:08 AM - report of a suicidal individual who contacted the caller intoxicated. Officers attended the individual's residence, where they were at home with a friend. The individual advised they had made no statements about self harm nor was there a plan to self harm. The friend who was at the residence told police they had been there all night & all was well but would call police if any changes were noticed.
7:06 AM - report of the caller's residence being damaged by a paintball gun. This matter is still under investigation.
8:55 AM - request to assist EMS with an adult male who was just assaulted on the 400 block of 2nd Avenue N.E. Location of the other involved individual was unknown & the person who called it in was uncooperative. Officers attended the location & determined no assault had taken place & the male had been injured in a collision involving a stolen vehicle earlier in the morning in the Swift Current rural area. The male was transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation.
9:48 AM - police executed a warrant on an adult male who had been charged out of Regina, SK. The male was arrested & released on documents with a future court date.
11:13 AM - report of the caller's adult son not returning home the night prior. The caller's son is on court ordered conditions that includes a curfew. The caller also reported that when his son left he stole a black Samsung tablet from him. This matter is still under investigation.
2:04 PM - 911 hang up call from a dwelling unit on the 500 block of Robert Street E. Call takers advised it sounded like a child talking but someone could be heard in the background & then the call disconnected. Officers attended the area & did not locate anyone who appeared to be needing assistance. Police made multiple door knocks in the apartment complex, again not locating anyone in need of assistance.
5:30 PM - officers conducted a conditions check of an adult male. The male was found to be in possession of property he was not allowed to have as outlined in his court ordered conditions. This matter is still under investigation.
5:34 PM - report of an unwanted male in the caller's residence refusing to leave. Upon police arrival to the caller's residence she changed her mind, he could now stay & no longer wanted police assistance. Police spoke with both parties & determined the two had gotten into an argument but the male agreed that if he was asked to leave, he would. While speaking with the male police learned he had warrants out of Moose Jaw & Swift Current, SK. The male was arrested & released with documents for a future court date.
6:08 PM - 911 call of a possible impaired driver. The caller stated a male just stumbled out of his residence carrying a case of beer & is arguing with someone on the sidewalk. The male was then getting into a silver Nissan with an Alberta licence plate & left travelling westbound on Chaplin Street W. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle. No other calls were received in relation to the silver Nissan.
6:36 PM - report of a possible impaired to take place. The caller stated he had dropped a female off at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of North Hill Drive & when she got out she stumbled towards a black GMC Terrain, got into the driver's seat & started .it. The caller left the scene & contacted police when the female refused to listen to the caller telling her not to drive. Officers made patrols of the area & located the female sitting on the steps of the apartment complex. Police spoke with the female & gave her a verbal warning about impaired driving. Police made patrols of the area for the next few hours & the vehicle had not moved.
8:15 PM - 911 call of a male who exited a blue Chevrolet Cavalier on 2nd Avenue N. E. & came towards the caller who was on a bike ride with her children & started screaming profanities at her & the children. The caller was unsure why the male had done this. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle or individual involved. The following day police were notified by the caller that she had been able to identify the male & provided the name to police. Police made attempts to speak to the male via phone & attending his residence but have not been able to speak with him at this time. This matter is still under investigation.
8:50 PM - report of a male breaching his court ordered conditions not to have contact with the caller. The male had come to a residence uninvited after seeing the caller's vehicle in the driveway. Once he came inside the residence he started confronting the caller telling her to drop previous charges against him. After the male left he returned to the residence twice to yell at the caller again. 49 year old Darrell Ginter was arrested & held in police custody. Ginter has been charged with one count of failing to comply with a condition of his release order & one count of obstruction of justice under the Criminal Code. Ginter appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on May 20, 2020.
8:58 PM - report of a female who is on court ordered conditions with a curfew not being at home. Police were able to determine the female was not on a curfew & not currently committing an offence.
10:15 PM - report from a female who advised she'd just been assaulted. The female advised she'd gotten away from the residence & was instructed to come down to the Detachment to provide a statement to police. An adult male was arrested & will be charged with one count of assault & one count of uttering threats under the Criminal Code.
10:16 PM - while on patrol officers conducted a check on an adult male who is on a court ordered curfew. He was not home. The male will be charged with one count of failing to comply with his probation order under the Criminal Code.
11:36 PM - report of the caller's vehicle being gone through. The caller stated a neighbour had caught two males going through her vehicle & then they took off eastbound on George Street. One male was wearing a white t-shirt & the other a lack sweater & carrying a backpack. Officers made patrols of the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided.
11:41 PM - 911 call of a small white two door car driving slowly on the 600 block of Highland Drive with the doors & hatch open, blaring music & a male sitting in the hatch towing a female on a long board. Police made patrols & located the vehicle, however no one answered the door when police knocked at the residence. This matter is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.