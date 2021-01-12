The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
JANUARY-08
6:50 PM - report of a grey Ford Fusion being seen at a business on the 1700 block of Memorial Drive holding a sign up in the back window that said "help me" on it. Police made patrols and were able to locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. In speaking with the vehicle occupants police were able to determine no one was in distress. The vehicle of young females advised the sign had been a joke and they'd held it up to a friend who was in a separate vehicle.
6:53 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Dodge Caliber for failing to move to the right when approached by an emergency vehicle. The driver was also issued a written warning for failing to use their headlights.
7:24 PM - report of the caller being locked out of her residence on the 100 block of 2nd Avenue NW by her roommate. Officers attended the location and spoke with the caller and the roommate who were both intoxicated. Neither party agreed to stay somewhere else for the night. To prevent further escalation the caller was arrested and held in police custody until she was sober. No charges were laid in relation to the incident.
JANUARY-09
6:30 AM - 911 hang up call from a residence on the 700 block of 1st Avenue NW. A male on the line was reporting a domestic dispute and then disconnected the call. Police attended the location and spoke with a male and female at the residence who had assaulted each other. Both individuals were arrested and each will be charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code.
6:52 AM - report of a suspicious male who was wearing a black sweater was crossing Chaplin Street E at 13th Avenue NE carrying a flatscreen television. Police were tied up on another matter and when attended the area did not locate anyone carrying a television and the caller was unable to provide any other information on the suspicious male.
11:19 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Lincoln Navigator for having an obstructed licence plate. The driver was also given a written warning ticket for holding a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.
12:33 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Ford F150 for holding a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.
12:42 PM - report of a three legged dog on 2nd Avenue SE with a collar but no tags on it. Detachment staff contacted the local dog catcher who took the animal to the SPCA.
12:57 PM - found single key was turned into the Detachment. The key was placed into the Detachment lost and found.
1:48 PM - report of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of 6th Avenue NE and Herbert Street. The caller who was in a blue Ford F250 was hit from behind and pushed into the intersection by a white Buick Century. Police attend the collision scene and neither vehicle was required to be towed. The caller did advise she had a minor neck injury but chose to transport herself to the hospital for evaluation. This matter is still under investigation.
2:26 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's relative who had come to Swift Current the day prior to run errands but had not returned home. Police conducted checks and were able to find the relative at a local motel and was well.
4:20 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's sibling who had "taken off' earlier in the afternoon. Police conducted checks and located the sibling at a local restaurant having coffee and was provided a courtesy ride home by police.
7:24 PM - report of a dark colored Lincoln SUV driving poorly on South Service Road E. The caller was concerned the driver may be impaired and provided a licence plate number for the vehicle. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle but will be sending the registered owner a letter in regards to the complaint received.
8:04 PM - 911 call of a suicidal individual. Police located the individual at home and they were transported to hospital by police for evaluation.
8:51 PM - report of the caller being harassed by her ex-boyfriend. The caller advised that she heard from her daughter that her ex-boyfriend was having his friends report back to him about the caller's every move. Police briefly spoke to the ex-boyfriend who advised no one was watching the caller and he did not want anything to do with her. The caller was spoken to by police and advised that no offence had been committed and no charges would be pursued in the relation to the matter.
9:07 PM - report of a male sleeping in the entrance of a business on the 100 block of 1st Avenue NE. Police attended the location and asked the male to leave.
9:12 PM - report of a neighbour dispute on the 900 block of North Street. The caller advised they've been having
problems with their neighbours parking in front of their residence &·extremely close to their vehicles. This matter is still on-going.
11:10 PM - report of a male sleeping in the entrance of a business on the 300 block of Central Avenue N. Police attended the location and asked the male to leave.
JANUARY-10
7:19 AM - report of an unknown male making an inappropriate phone call to the complainant from an unknown number.
This matter is still under investigation.
7:52 AM - while on patrol police conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Taurus after witnessing the vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign on South Service Road and George Street. During the stop police noted alcohol containers in the back seat of the vehicle. The male youth driver was given a ticket for having alcohol in a motor vehicle and a written warning for disobeying a stop sign.
9:35 AM - report of the complainant's e-mail being hacked and money transfered out of her bank accounts. This matter is still under investigation.
9:55 AM - report of the caller seeing a white Ford truck being driven by a male pulling a trailer up the alley on' the 100 block of 11th Avenue NW and believes the trailer belongs to a male known to the caller. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle. This matter is still under investigation.
11:22 AM - report of an alarm at a business on the 600 block of North Railway Street W. Officers attended the location & confirmed the alarm was false after ensuring the business was secure.
11:28 AM - report of an alarm at a business of the 700 block of Cheadle Street W. Officers attended the location & confirmed the alarm was false after ensuring the business was secure.
5:57 PM - 911 call from a male advising a female just came to his residence in a panic making comments about a male wanting to cause injury to her. Police attended the caller's residence and spoke to the female who was suffering with concerns for her mental health and when asked, agreed to attend the hospital for evaulation.
7:26 PM - report of a collision on the #4 Highway where a black Toyota Rav4 hit a deer. When police contacted the caller she advised that she was already on her way home as her vehicle was still driveable and she had not been injured in thecollision. The deer was still alive on the side of the highway. Police attended the collision location but were unable to locate the deer.
11 :32 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the O block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the location and confirmed the alarm to be false after securing the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.