The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
OCTOBER-15
4:30 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's licence.
4:55 PM - report of a phone scam. The caller advised she'd received a call from an unknown person stating money was needing to be sent in order to help her granddaughter who was said to be in danger. Money had later been taken from and then deposited back into her account. This matter is still under investigation.
5:02 PM - 911 misuse call. The caller had made four prior non-emergent calls to 911 throughout the day. Police attended
the caller's location and she was charged for placing false, frivolous or vexatious call to 911 under The Emergency for
911 System Act.
8:13 PM - report of the caller's motorized bicycle being stolen on October 7th and after posting about it online was contacted by a male stating he knew where it was and the caller wanted police assistance getting it back. This matter is still under investigation.
OCTOBER-16
6:29 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Freight Rover semi for parking in a no-parking zone.
6:47 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey GMC Sierra for disobeying a stop sign.
6:57 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Ford Escape for speeding.
9:00 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of grey Chevrolet Traverse for speeding.
9:01 PM - report of a dispute on the O block of Hayes Drive. The caller advised he and his ex-girlfriend had gotten into an
argument while was moving her stuff out of his property and needed police assistance. Officers attended the residence
but both had left prior to their arrival. Police spoke with a neighbour who confirmed she'd heard screaming but had not
witnessed anything physical happen between the two. The caller contacted police a short time later and advised police
were no longer needed.
11:04 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Buick Century for speeding.
11:56 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Nissan Rogue for speeding.
12:02 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Ford Edge for speeding.
12:02 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Hyundai Santa Fe for speeding.
12:49 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a brown Honda Odyssey for using their cellphone while
operating a motor vehicle.
1 :36 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Chevrolet Equinox for failing to produce her vehicle registration papers upon police request. The driver was also issued a written warning about cellphone use while driving.
1 :40 PM - report of the caller's vehicle being gone through sometime overnight on Thursday and had numerous items taken from it including some identification. There are no witnesses or suspects. Police advised the caller who else he would need to report the occurrence to in order to start having his identification replaced.
1:49 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Nissan van for using his cellphone while operating a motor vehicle. The driver was also issued a written warning for failing to produce vehicle registration papers upon police request.
1:53 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Honda Civic for holding his cellphone while
operating a motor vehicle.
2:14 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of brown Nissan Armada for holding her cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.
2:25 PM - while on patrol officers issued tickets to the driver of a black BMW 5281 for using his cellphone while operating a motor vehicle and for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's licence. The driver was also issued a written warning for driving without valid registration.
2:45 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Dodge Ram for having tint on his front windows.
3:14 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Chevrolet Equinox for changing lanes when unsafe.
3:31 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a black Mitsubishi Lancer to have the tint on the vehicle removed.
4:22 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a brown Ford F150 for not having mud-flaps on the vehicle. The driver was also issued a written warning for failing to present his driver's licence upon officer request.
8:12 PM - report of a male and female refusing to leave a commercial dwelling unit on the 1100 block of South Service Road E. Police attended the location and the male subject, known to police and who had a warrant for his arrest, ran from police. The female left without incident. Police made patrols looking for the male but did not locate him.
8:48 PM - report of a male at a business who appears to be intoxicated and is eating products off the shelves. Police attended the location and located the male who was diabetic and experiencing low blood sugar. EMS attended the location and transported the male to the hospital for evaluation.
9:02 PM - report of two individuals sitting in the alley behind the caller's residence for over an hour. The caller advised the individuals are the parents of his son's girlfriend who attended his residence upset about something and did not want to see her parents. The caller advised he felt intimidated and wanted police to come tell them to move along. Police attended and the parents left.
10:40 PM - report of an intoxicated male leaving an establishment on the 900 block of Central Avenue N driving a black Chevrolet Silverado. Police made patrols for the vehicle and found it at the owner's residence but no one answered the door when police knocked.
OCTOBER-17
12:26 AM - report of a drug overdose. Police attended the residence and the male was awake after receiving shots of narcan. The male was transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation. Police seized a small amount of fentanyl at the residence.
6:24 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Ford F250 for speeding.
8:40 AM - report of a drug overdose. Police attended the residence, the same one they'd attended prior in the morning and spoke to all parties and confirmed the male had not overdosed after being assessed by EMS. The male's roommate had called 911 after having trouble trying to wake him up.
10:54 PM - report of a girls bicycle being left near a residence on the 400 block of 5th Avenue NW. The caller brought the bike to the Detachment and it was placed into the Detachment lost and found .
11 :40 PM - 911 call of a dispute on the O block of Burke Crescent. The caller advised he can hear things getting broken and a female say "no, please stop". Police attended the location and spoke to the occupants of the suite who admitted they'd been arguing and nothing physical had occurred between the two.
2:36 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 300 block of Central Avenue N. Police attended the business and confirmed the alarm to be false. Officers spoke to staff who advised they'd accidentally set the alarm off but had not heard the phone calls from the alarm monitoring company.
3:32 PM - report of a female being at the residence of a male who she is on court ordered conditions not to have contact with or be at his residence. The caller advised that the male was not home and requested police attend. Police attended the residence and there was no answer at the door. Police spoke to the caller again who declined to attend the residence to let police in to conduct further checks and did not want to provide a statement. Police attempted to contact the homeowner but he could not be reached . Police were not able to confirm if any offence had been committed.
6:39 PM - report of a boy yelling "ouch mom, that hurt" from the laundry room of a dwelling unit on the 300 block of Matador Drive. There were no witnesses to what occurred but two individuals, including the caller had heard what the boy yelled. Police attended the location and confirmed no assault had occurred to the child, the door had closed on his arm when he removed the door stop his mother had put in place to hold the door open.
11:24 PM - report of an intoxicated female being belligerent with staff at an establishment on the 900 block of Central Avenue N. Police attended the location, told the female to leave and provided her a courtesy ride home.
