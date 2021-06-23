The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
JUNE-18
4:23 PM - report of an adult female, believed to be impaired, driving a white Cadillac XT5 backing into the caller's white Nissan Sentra. Police attended the collision scene and determined the female was impaired by alcohol however refused to comply with police by not providing a roadside breath sample. The female was arrested and will be charged with one count of refusal to comply with demand and one count of fail to stop after an accident under the Criminal Code.
8:38 PM - report of two males fighting at a commercial dwelling unit on the 1400 block of Battleford Trail and one has a bloody nose. Police attended the location and reviewed video footage where one of the males was observed punching the other. Police spoke with the male who had been punched and he did not wish to press charges. Both males left the location.
8:43 PM - report of a gas and dash from a business on the 300 block of North Service Road W. A plate number for the vehicle was obtained and in conducting checks police were able to determine the plate on the vehicle had been stolen out of Calgary. This matter is still under investigation.
9:58 PM - report of the caller's son messaging her on social media asking her to call the police. Police attended the location of where the caller's son was and learned he and his girlfriend had ended their relationship and she was gathering her belongings to leave. Police confirmed nothing criminal had taken place between the two.
10:24 PM - report of someone writing in what's believed to be soap on the caller's windshield while parked at a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. This matter is still under investigation.
10:44 PM - report of a white van and a red Ford truck being parked a location on the #4 Highway earlier in the day. The caller had not seen the vehicles in the area before and was concerned after hearing about the recent theft of dogs occurring in the rural area. A plate number for either vehicle was unable to be obtained.
11 :44 PM - 911 call of the caller's roommate being intoxicated and holding a knife. The caller advised he was able to lock the male outside of their shared apartment. Police attended the residence and learned the male had caused harm to himself and he was transported to hospital for evaluation.
JUNE-19
6:44 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Toyota Yaris for failing to use their signal light. The driver was also issued an inspection ticket to have the windshield on the vehicle repaired .
9:05 AM - report of the caller's cellphone being stolen from her residence by a male known to her. This matter is still under investigation.
9:08 AM - found bicycle was turned into the Detachment. The bike was placed in the Detachment lost and found.
10:41 AM - report of an injured deer on the #1 Highway. Police attended the area and located the deer deceased.
1 :47 PM - 911 call of a domestic dispute at a dwelling unit on the O block of Hayes Drive. Police attended the location and arrested a male and female after learning they had assaulted each other. Both subjects will be charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code.
1 :59 PM - request to attend a residence with a female to obtain the remainder of her belongings after breaking up with her boyfriend as he was not letting her into the home. Police attended the residence and she obtained her property without incident.
2:41 PM - 911 call of a female with four suitcases standing on the #1 Highway screaming "help me". The female was located by Swift Current Rural officers and declined any assistance, she was hitchhiking to Quebec.
4: 15 PM - report of the caller losing his wallet near a business on the 700 block of South Service Road E.
6:08 PM - report of four to six men arguing and pushing each other in the middle of the street on the 600 block of North Hill Drive. Police attended the area but all parties had left the location prior to their arrival.
7:37 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 400 block of Herbert Street E. Police attended the location and
confirmed the alarm to be false.
9:16 PM - report of a suspicious blue SUV backing into the caller's neighbour's backyard and leaving something near a power transformer. Police attended and found a stroller that had been left behind. No damage was done to any property and no plate number had been obtained for the vehicle.
9:59 PM - report of a suspicious silver car stopping at a field near Glenridge Avenue and then a male passenger exited the vehicle, picked up two bags and drove away. A plate number for the vehicle was not able to be obtained by the caller. Police made patrols but did not locate the vehicle or anything suspicious in the area.
JUNE-20
12:33 PM - report of the caller's mother attending his residence, yelling at him and refusing to leave. Police attended and learned the argument was over a phone charging cable. The son provided his mother with a spare charging cable and she was escorted off the property by police.
12:46 PM - request to assist EMS with a male youth with a leg injury. The male youth was involved in a collision with his dirt bike at a location off of 11th Avenue NW. Police attended the location and the male was transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation.
6:47 PM - report of the caller's son having cheques stolen out of his mailbox within the last two weeks. This matter is still under investigation.
6:57 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a Ford F350 for causing loud and unnecessary noise with a motor vehicle.
8:02 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Honda Civic for speeding.
9:01 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white semi for parking in the no parking zone along the #1 Highway.
9:05 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's neighbours as there is lots of yelling going on and the caller believes there is a child in the home. Police attended and learned the female in the residence was on court ordered conditions out of Quebec not to have contact with the male who was also in the home. The female was arrested and will be charged with two counts of failing to comply with her release order under the Criminal Code.
9:31 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's ex-girlfriend after he received messages from her about causing harm to herself. Police later located the female at her place of work and she advised police she had no plans to cause any self harm and had been staying at a friend's house.
