The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
SEPTEMBER-17
4:11 PM - report of two individuals refusing to wear masks as outlined in the Saskatchewan Public Health order while in a business and when asked to leave they threatened to punch the staff. This matter is still under investigation.
5:15 PM - 911 hang up call from a location on 2100 block of Gladstone Street E. Police attended the location and confirmed no emergency was taking place. A staff member at the location had misdialed.
6:49 PM - report of a possible overdose. Police attended the location where the individual was alert and able to speak with police. This matter is still under investigation.
8:22 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female who the caller hasn't been able to get a hold of. Police attended the female's residence where she was at home and okay.
9:48 PM - 911 call of a male who keeps contacting the caller and won't stop after being told to stop. This matter is still under investigation.
10:50 PM - received call from a male looking for advice on what to do about a drinking problem one of his family members has. Police spoke with the caller and offered suggestions on resources to reach out to that may assist with getting them some help.
SEPTEMBER-18
1 :53 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Pontiac Vibe for driving without due care and attention.
8:01 AM - report of yelling and loud music coming from a dwelling unit on the 500 block of Robert Street E. Police attended and spoke to the occupants of the home and told them to turn the music down.
8:49 AM - report of a male sleeping on the front lawn of a dwelling unit on the 300 block of 1st Avenue NW. Police made patrols but did not locate anyone in the area.
2:56 PM - 911 call from a male reporting his blue Suzuki GSX motorcycle being stolen sometime overnight while parked on the 300 block of 8th Avenue NW. Police conducted neighbourhood inquiries and there were no suspects or witnesses. Officers were later notified that the motorcycle had been recovered in Moose Jaw, SK.
7:11 PM - report of a break and enter to a residence on the 1300 block of Chaplin Street E. The caller advised that a male known to the caller had kicked in the door at the caller's residence when he was not home and was threatening his friends who had been inside. Police attended the residence and the male had left prior to their arrival. During police investigation, it was learned that the male had assaulted a female and male at the residence. The male was later located and arrested by police. 23 year old, Damian Gavin of Swift Current, SK has been charged with one count break & enter residence, two counts of assault with weapon, one count of failing to comply with his probation order, one count of mischief and one count of assault under the Criminal Code. Gavin was held in custody and appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court Monday September 20 .
9:18 PM - 911 call of a disturbance on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue NE. The caller stated he heard a loud bang, saw something light up the sky and then someone who sounded intoxicated could be heard yelling. Police attended the area and spoke with some individuals who said they'd heard some fireworks go off but nothing had been heard since. Police made patrols but did not locate anything suspicious in the area.
SEPTEMBER-19
2:14 AM - 911 call of an assault at an establishment on the 200 block of Central Avenue N involving two males. Police attended the location where one male was unconscious and transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation and police were later notified the male was required to be transferred out of Swift Current by STARS Ambulance. The second involved male could not be located at the time of the incident. Later in the day the male attended the Detachment to turn himself in to speak with police about the matter and was subsequently arrested. 25 year old Calvin Wason of Swift Current, SK was held in custody has been charged with one count of aggravated assault under the Criminal Code and appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on Monday September 20.
5:48 AM - report of an alarm coming from a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the business and confirmed the alarm to be false after speaking to an employee who was opening the business.
9:06 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a green Dodge Ram for having window tint on the vehicle. The driver was also issued an inspection ticket to have the tint removed.
9:36 AM - report of an alarm coming from a location on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue NE. Police attended the location and confirmed the alarm to be false after speaking with a staff member on scene.
11 :00 AM - report of a sudden death. A 57 year old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The death has been deemed non-suspicious.
12:04 PM - received call from a woman stating her son had messaged her through a social media platform telling her he wanted to speak to police. Police were able to contact the son who advised his friend had taken his vehicle overnight and had since brought it back but did not know why his mother contacted police. The son advised he did not wish to have anything done in relation to the vehicle being taken.
1:35 PM - report of an assault that occurred two days prior. This matter is still under investigation.
2:29 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Officers were tied up on other matters and unable to attend at time of the alarm but spoke with the alarm company who advised staff at the location had cancelled the alarm.
3:21 PM - report of a male at a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive refusing to wear a mask as outlined in the Saskatchewan Public Health order and when he was asked to leave threatened and threw items at staff. This matter is still under investigation.
3:53 PM - report of a hit and run to the caller's grey Chevrolet Malibu while parked at a business on the 300 block of Central Avenue N. There are no suspects or witnesses.
4:21 PM - report of an alarm coming from a business on the 800 block of South Service Road E. Police attended and confirmed the alarm to be false, an employee had accidentally bumped the panic button.
4:31 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to an adult female for consuming alcohol in a place other than a private place. police may have been looking for him. Police attended the area, made patrols and located the male who police had been looking for in relation to complaints of him breaching conditions of his probation order. 38 year old Mark Rogerson of Swift Current, SK was arrested and charged with four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order under the Criminal Code. Rogerson was held in custody and appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on Monday September 20.
