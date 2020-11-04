The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
0CTOBER-30
4:54 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's son who resides in Swift Current who was possibly suicidal & had possibly taken too much of his prescription medication. Officers attended the residence of the male & after initially refusing to cooperate with police, agreed to attend the hospital for evaluation.
7:03 PM - 911 call of a male driving a blue Ford F350 without a valid driver's licence. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle. Swift Current Rural was notifed of the vehicle as the caller had mentioned the driver of the truck may be heading towards Kyle, SK.
7:23 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Lexus RX350 for failing to obey a stop sign.
7:32 PM - 911 call of a disturbance on the O block of 13th Avenue SE. The caller advised he was moving out of the residence & was thinking his former roommate wouldn't help him with getting his things. While on the phone with call takers the male advised that things were okay now & then disconnected the call. Officers attended the address & the involved parties had already separated & police involvement was not required. The caller was given a verbal warning by police about the proper use of 911 .
7:35 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Dodge Ram for operating a motor vehicle with an obstructed licence plate.
7:52 PM - 911 hang up call. A female had contacted 911 saying "he is going crazy" & then gave a possible address on Herbert Street E before disconnecting the call. Officers attended the location & spoke with the caller who advised she & a male had gotten into a verbal argument. Police were able to confirm nothing physical had taken place.
8:37 PM - while on patrol officers came across a vehicle on the #4 Highway & the occupants of the vehicle were having some kind of argument. Police stopped & recognized the male as the same male who had been taken to the hospital earlier in the evening. Police determined the male was on some kind of intoxicant. The male was arrested & held in police custody until he was sober. No criminal charges were laid in relation to the incident.
11 :45 PM - 911 misdial call from a location on the 700 block of Aberdeen Street E. The female on the line told call takers
she'd been trying to call a family member & did not mean to dial 911 . Police attended the location & it did not appear anything out of the ordinary was taking place.
0CTOBER-31
2:57 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Ford Focus for failing to obey a stop sign.
10:19 AM - report of a male coming into an establishment on the O block of Central Avenue N the night prior believed to be looking for a female who he is on court ordered conditions not to have contact with as he had done the same thing prior looking for her. The female was not at the establishment at the time of the male's attendance & the caller was advised the complaint would be documented.
7:40 PM - report of a female screaming "let me go" from a red Chevrolet Avalanche parked on the 100 block of 2nd Avenue NE. The vehicle then left the area travelling east on Chaplin Street E & a blonde female driver could be seen yelling at a male passenger. Police made patrols & located the vehicle. The female driver told police that she had not called for help & everything was okay. Police noted there didn't appear to be any signs of distress & it didn't appear as if anything physical had occurred.
NOVEMBER-01
12:12 PM - report of a hit & run to a white Nissan Rogue sometime overnight while parked on the 800 block of Gladstone Street E. The owner of the vehicle believes he may have a suspect responsible for the damage. This matter is still under investigation.
7:40 PM - request from a female caller wanting advice on what to do about an ex-boyfriend who was residing with the caller & plans to return to her residence & had put money into her account for rent. The caller advised they broke up a week prior & she does not want to him to return. Police advised the female she should contact the male, tell him he's not welcome to return to her residence, obtain her key back from him & that if necessary police could be present for the male to retrieve his belongings from the residence to keep peace.
10:38 PM - request from EMS to assist with an adult female who caused injury to herself & was being violent with staff prior to running from the residence. Officers were able to locate the female who eventually agreed to attend the hospital with EMS for medical attention.
