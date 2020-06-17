The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
JUNE-12
4:26 PM - 911 call of harassment. The caller stated she & her husband were approached by her husband's ex-girlfriend & her current boyfriend in the parking lot of a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive swearing at the caller & then they left in a black Ford F150. The caller stated there is a history of on-going issues between all parties. This matter is still under investigation.
4:29 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's son. The caller had received a call from her spouse saying her adult son had cut himself & was having some issues. Officers attended his residence & confirmed he was okay. The male did have a cut but it appeared to be old. Police had no other concerns for the male.
6:24 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1900 block of South Service Road W. Officers attended the business & confirmed the alarm to be false after speaking with an employee at the business working who'd been unaware the alarm had been tripped.
7:27 PM - 911 call from a location on the 2000 block of Saskatchewan Drive. Officers attended the location & confirmed no emergency had been taking place after speaking with staff at the facility.
7:59 PM - report of a suspicious grey Ford Transit van parked behind the caller's residence near a local greenhouse. The vehicle has a bouquet of flowers on the dash of the vehicle but no one was around. Officers attended the area & located the owner of the vehicle who was gardening at one of the community gardens.
8:13 PM - 911 call of a black Honda Civic that had been tailgating the caller & then passed her on the North Service Road E. A plate number for the Honda was able to be obtained during the call. This matter is still under investigation.
10:57 PM - 911 call from a male advising another male who'd been staying with him left his laundry there after going to the hospital & he doesn't want to deal with the property. Police contacted the male who was advised his complaint was not a criminal matter & to store the belongings until the other was released from the hospital. The male was issued a verbal warning about the proper use of 911 .
11:18 PM - report of a female breaching her police ordered conditions not to have contact with a certain male. This matter is still under investigation.
11:22 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a female after she had posted some things on social media about self harm. Officers attended the female's residence & spoke with her. The female was not interested in causing harm to herself nor did she have any plans to do so & had been cleaning up her social media page & posted some "memes" with no other intentions.
JUNE-13
8:31 AM - report of a hit & run to the caller's black GMC Sierra while parked at a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive. There are no suspects or witnesses.
12:12 PM - found ammunition was turned over to police for destruction. The caller had located the ammunition while cleaning out the garage of their deceased parent & had no use for it.
1:04 PM - report of a neighbour dispute. There has been on-going issues between the caller's ex-neighbour yelling profanities at the caller & his family when he drives by. The caller did not wish the have the matter pursued by police, only wanted it documented in the event issues continue or escalate.
4 PM - 911 call of a suspicious male on Central Avenue N. The caller stated a male wearing all black & carrying a white bag was talking to a can of soda & stepping out into traffic causing vehicles to stop. Officers attended the area & located the male who said he was okay & there would be no other concerns.
9:07 PM - report of two older GMC trucks, one grey & one green stunting & having their trucks backfire on North Hill Drive. Officers attended the area, located both vehicles & spoke to the males who were playing football & provided verbal warnings about driving in a respectful manner.
11:28 PM - report of a residential alarm on the 700 block of 5th Avenue S.W. Officers attended & confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the residence was secure.
JUNE-14
1:19 AM - report of a burglary alarm at a business on the O block of Springs Drive. Officers attended the business & confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the business was secure.
3:12 AM - 911 call of loud people on the 1100 block of Chaplin Street E. Officers attended the area & located a small party in a backyard. Officers spoke to the homeowner about keeping the noise level down & it was agreed the party would be taken inside the residence. No other calls were received from this area.
6:40 AM - report of a burglary alarm to a business on the 200 block of 1st Avenue N.W. Officers attended & confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the business was secure. There had been a power outage, which was believed to be the cause of the alarm.
10:46 AM - report of an assault that occured the night prior to a male on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue N.E. This matter is still under investigation.
3:38 PM - report of a theft from the caller's unlocked vehicle while parked on the 500 block of Friesen Street E. sometime
overnight. This matter is still under investigation.
3:40 PM - report of a male wearing blue jeans, no shirt & a bandana on his head throwing things into the creek & walking into traffic. Police made patrols of the area but were unable to locate the male.
8:42 PM - report of a suspicious male on 6th Avenue S.E. The caller stated while he was out for a walk he heard someone yell from a passing vehicle towards a male with a bicycle "that's my bike". The male then dropped the bicycle & took off running on foot. The caller picked up the bike & brought it to the Detachment after no one returned for the bike. The bicycle was placed into the Detachment lost & found.
9:41 PM - report of a suspicious shirtless male walking around with a knife at a location on 6th Avenue S. E. Officers attended the area & located the male who did have a closed switch blade in hand. A witness had told police that the male had been stabbing trees with it & then at one point held it to his neck. Police arrested the male under the Mental Health Act & transported him to hospital for evaluation.
