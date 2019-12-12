The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
DECEMBER-06
4:20 PM - report of a rock going through the caller's windshield on the #4 Highway causing it to shatter. The caller advised she was not injured & was not able to obtain the plate number of the vehicle the rock came up from. The caller wasdirected by police to contact her insurance provider.
4:46 PM - 911 hang up call from a business on the 200 block of Chaplin Street E. Officers contacted the business & confirmed no emergency was taking place, someone at the business was trying to dial out an out of country phone number.
5: 10 PM - report of a stolen power cord. The caller stated that his five foot red power cord was stolen from outside his residence on the 200 block of 5th Avenue N.W. & believes it was stolen by a neighbour that had been picking on him. Officers offered some suggestions on how to do mediation between the two & attempt to get the item back that were accepted by the caller.
8:25 PM - 911 call of a possible impaired driver. The caller stated that a silver Dodge Ram had been swerving all over the #1 Highway. The vehicle had also hit the ditch, stopped on the highway & cut off two semi's almost causing a collision.
Police were able to locate the vehicle on North Service Road E. driving in the wrong lane & conducted a traffic stop. The driver of was given a road side alcohol test resulting in a three day driving suspension & vehicle impoundment. The driver of the vehicle was also issued a ticket for driving without due care & attention under the Traffic Safety Act.
8:34 PM - report of numerous vehicles at a local dealership having their doors open. Officers attended the location & noted that it appeared some vehicles had just been delivered & did not see anything suspicious or any damage to any vehicles in the lot.
10:00 PM - while on patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Crown Victoria on 13th Avenue N. E. for speeding & not having any rear tail lights. Officers issued a complete vehicle inspection & safety as the vehicle had many defects as well as to have the head & tail lights on the vehicle repaired.
DECEMBER-07
2:03 AM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a black Mazda Protege to have all the lights
on the vehicle repaired.
8:48 AM - report of a counterfeit $50 bill being used at a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive. This matter is stillunder investigation.
12:28 PM - report of a hit & run to the caller's black Pontiac Pursuit sometime overnight while parked on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue S.E. The vehicle that hit the caller's vehicle had gone up on a lawn & some car parts were left behind. This matter is still under investigation.
1 :38 PM - report of a male contacting the caller via text message after being told not to. The female caller stated that a male had been sending her text messages after being told by police not to. When police looked into the matter further they determined that the female was on police ordered conditions not to have contact with the male. The female was
advised to block the male so he can no longer contact her.
1 :43 PM - report of fraud lent activity on the caller's credit card. Police advised the caller to contact his credit card company about the fraudulent charges & have his credit card cancelled.
4:30 PM - found cellphone turned into the Detachment.
6:03 PM - 911 call of a vehicle hitting a deer on the #4 Highway. The caller stated that no one was injured as a result of the collision & he had pulled the deer off the highway onto the shoulder. The caller was put through to a tow company as the collision was non-reportable to police.
6:31 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a green Ford Escape to have the passenger side mirror replaced.
6:32 PM - 911 call of a disturbance on the 400 block of 3rd Avenue N.E. The caller stated that a family member had attended her residence swearing at the caller & refusing to leave until police were contacted. Police contacted the caller who advised the family member had left & there was no assault or threats made, the family member had just been very aggressive towards the caller & held her foot in the doorway so that it couldn't be closed. Police also contacted the family member who was given a verbal warning about her behaviour. She apologized & advised she would not return to the
caller's residence.
7:25 PM - report of the caller being threatened by their brother. This matter is still under investigation.
8:08 PM - report of a suspicious blue Toyota car in the back alley of the 1600 block of Chaplin Street W. Officers made patrols of the area but were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description provided.
8: 16 PM - report of the garbage cans being tipped over in the back alley of Sidney Street E. The caller stated the same thing occured the night prior.
8:30 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a red Chevrolet Cavalier to have the headlights on the vehicle repaired.
9:51 PM - request from a female wanting a male who resides in Swift Current to stop contacting her adult daughter who resides in British Colombia. The male has been speaking with her daughter the last seven years through numerous social
media sites & believes he thinks there may be some kind of romantic connection between the two & she would like it to cease. This matter is still under investigation.
11 : 11 PM - report of a theft from a business on the 200 block of 1st Avenue N. E. Police received an update later in the evening that the subject had returned & paid for the stolen item. Police looked into the matter further & learned the male
who had returned to pay for the stolen item is on court ordered conditions that may have been breached. This matter is
still under investigation.
DECEMBER-08
3:30 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a Pontiac Grand Am for failing to comply with their driver's licence restriction by having too many passengers in the vehicle.
9: 15 AM - report of a theft from a construction site. A trailer at the construction site was broken into & tools had been taken from it. There are no witnesses or suspects at this time & a description or serial numbers of the stolen items were unable to be provided.
