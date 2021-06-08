The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
JUNE-04
4:01 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Chevrolet 2500 for failing to wear their seatbelt properly.
4:18 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Ford F350 for holding their cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.
4:26 PM - 911 call from a business on the 1600 block of North Service Road E. stating a male patron had just smashed and broken a debit machine at the premises, payed cash and then left in a grey Toyota Tundra after punching the walls on his way out. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle. Police attended the business and were able to determine there had been no actual damage to any of their property. Officers were able to later speak with the male who admitted to having a bad day and had planned on contacting staff at the business to apologize for his behaviour.
5:01 PM - report of the caller's neighbour putting up a basketball net in their yard and now their basketball keeps bouncing onto her property. The caller advised that the neighbours continue to come into her yard to get their basketball even after being told not to. This matter is still under investigation.
7:37 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's friend who he has not seen for a couple of weeks. The friend has a residence in Weyburn but is primarily in Swift Current. Weyburn Police Service were able to locate the friend at his residence in Weyburn.
9:02 PM - report of a female who can be heard screaming from a dwelling unit on the 100 block of 6th Avenue NE. Police attended the area and were able to locate the female who appeared to be having some concerns with her mental health however, declined medical attention.
9:17 PM - report of two suspicious vehicles, a white GMC Terrain and a beige car, being parked at a location on the 100 block of Dufferin Street W. The caller thought perhaps the driver was watching children playing in the area. Police made patrols but were unable to locate either vehicle.
9:39 PM - report of a female walking near the caller's residence, getting into a vehicle with a male driver and then leaving the area. The licence plate number given by the caller did not match the vehicle description provided. When asked the caller did advise the female did not appear to be in any kind of distress. Police made patrols but did not locate the vehicle.
10:22 PM - report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at a business on the 500 block of Cheadle Street W. attempting to fight several patrons at the location. Police attended the business and arrested the male who during transport to the Detachment caused damage to the inside of the police vehicle. The male was held in police custody until he could be released once he was sober. The male will be charged with one count of assault, one count of mischief and one count of fail to comply with the condition of his release order under the Criminal Code.
10:35 PM - report of a male staggering and leaning over the bridge on Chaplin Street E. Officers attended the area and located the male who was intoxicated, lying on the sidewalk. Police arrested the male and he was held in police custody until he was sober and could be released. No charges were laid in relation to the incident.
11 :02 PM - 911 call from a female reporting her boyfriend threatening her and twisted her wrist. Police attended the caller's residence and confirmed that what she had stated to 911 disptachers was correct, however she became uncooperative with police when trying conduct their investigation. Both parties appeared to be intoxicated. The male was arrested by police and released with a future court date. The male will be charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats under the Criminal Code.
JUNE-05
10:30 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a purple Kia Sorento for speeding.
1 :30 PM - report of a suspicious woman knocking on doors on the 300 block of Central Avenue S. asking for money and cigarettes. The female was last seen going into a residence after being invited in by the property owner. Police attended the residence and were advised by the owner that the woman had been there, was given some change and then left.
Police made patrols but were unable to locate the female in the area.
2:08 PM - report of a white GMC Sierra pulling away from a business on the O block of Central Avenue N. while drinking
from a blue can that was believed to be a beer. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
5:42 PM - report of an abandoned blue Chevrolet Blazer on the 400 block of 6th Avenue SE. Police made multiple
attempts to contact the owner of the vehicle but received no call back. The caller was advised that they could contact the
City Bylaw Department to have the vehicle towed .
6:51 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Honda Civic for disobeying a stop sign.
The driver of the vehicle was also issued an inspection ticket to have the windshield on the vehicle replaced.
6:54 PM - report of a residential alarm on the 800 block of Lochwood Place. Police attended the residence and confirmed
the alarm to be false.
7:16 PM - report of an attempted break and enter on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SE. The caller advised they believed a
female known to the caller attempted to gain entry into her apartment today while the caller was at work. Police attended
the location and spoke to the caller. This matter is still under investigaiton.
7:17 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Honda Civic for speeding.
9:17 PM - report of a male staggering on and off of the sidewalk on the 500 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended
the area and located the male who was intoxicated. The male was arrested and held in police custody until he was sober.
The male was issued a ticket for being intoxicated in a public place under the Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act as this
was his third arrest within a month for public intoxication.
9:48 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a blue Dodge Dakota for speeding.
10:14 PM - report of a hit and run to the caller's blue Volkswagen Tiguan while parked on the 800 block of 2nd Avenue
NE. This matter is still under investigation.
11 :39 PM - report of the caller consuming alcohol at home alone and not feeling well after receiveing her COVID
vaccination. Police spoke with the caller who advised police she'd contacted 811 and she did not require any police or
medical attention.
JUNE-06
12:25 AM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's girlfriend and child . When the caller was asked by police
why he was wanting a wellbeing check done he could not provide any information as to why it was needed. Police
attempted to discuss the matter more with the caller but he became argumentative and disconnected the call.
12:43 AM - while on patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a grey Saturn SC1 . During the stop police located drugs,
bear mace and a machete. 39 year old Wayne Podolski was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a
weapon for a dangerous purpose under the Criminal Code and two counts of possession of a schedule one substance
under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act. Podolski appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on June 7, 2021 .
3:15 AM - report of loud noises coming from a suite in a dwelling unit on the 1100 block of 9th Avenue NE. The caller
advised he knocked on the door but there was no answer. Police attended the location and spoke to a male youth at the
residence who had been watching videos on TV at a high volume but agreed to turn it down.
10:20 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Honda Accord for speeding.
4:07 PM - while on patrol officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked on 18th Avenue SE with it's hood up and no one
in the area. Police conducted some checks and were able to determine the vehicle was not stolen.
6:24 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Chevrolet Tahoe for speeding.
6:48 PM - report of a suspicious male and vehicle. The caller advised a white Monte Carlo has been appearing near her
residence frequently and she believes it may be her ex-boyfriend, however she has been unable to confirm it is him in the
vehicle and has not been able to obtain the plate number on the vehicle. This matter is still under investigation.
8:08 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red Chevrolet Cavalier for excessive damage to their windshield. The driver of the vehicle was also issued a written warning for speeding.
9:58 PM - 911 call from from a female reporting being harassed by a male. The female is known to police and has previously reported being harassed by a male, however the male does not exist. Police attended the female's residence and discussed the matter and offered to transport her to the hospital for evaluation to which she declined and no longer wanted to speak with police.
10:35 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a grey Ford Escape to have the windshield replaced on the vehicle.
