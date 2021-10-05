The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
OCTOBER-01
7:13 PM - report of a possible impaired driver in a green Jeep Wrangler on Central Avenue N. Police made patrols, located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police were able to confirm the driver was not impaired but advised police he was having trouble seeing. Police submitted a request for a medical review be conducted on the driver.
9:30 PM - report of a licence plate being stolen off a vehicle while parked on the 1400 block of South Service Road E. Police were able to determine the plate had been stolen prior to it being involved in an incident in the Morse RCMP area.
10:31 PM - report of the back doors to a business on the 100 block of 2nd Avenue NW being open and the lights are on
but appears no one is around. Police attended the business and secured the building after being unable to reach a
property rep for the business.
OCTOBER-2
1:34 AM - 911 call of an assault taking place outside of an establishment on the 200 block of Central Avenue N. Police attended the area and spoke with three males who were believed to be involved in the incident however it could not be proven in order to pursue the matter further.
3:12 AM - 911 call of a female leaning over the railing of one of the overpasses in the City. Police attended the area and did not locate anyone on the overpass but did end up locating a female matching the description provided who confirmed she'd been looking over the edge.
10:06 AM - report of a machete being found on the caller's front lawn. Police attended the caller's residence and seized the item.
10:55 AM - report of approximately 20 people walking on Hillcrest Drive blocking and not moving for traffic on the road way. Police attended the area and located one of the local sports teams out for a walk. They didn't appear to be causing any traffic concerns. Police spoke with the team and advised them to stay off the road for their safety.
10:59 AM - report of the caller's bicycle being stolen sometime overnight from the 500 block of 2nd Avenue NE. The caller later contacted police to advise he had located his bike.
11:54 AM - report of a grey Chevrolet Silverado side swiping a white Nissan X-Terra on the 200 block of Central Avenue N. Police attended and confirmed no one was injured as a result of the collision and no charges were laid. Both parties were instructed to exchange information and go through insurance for any damages.
1:23 PM - report of the caller's windshield on their white Dodge Ram Promaster being smashed sometime overnight while parked on the 1100 block of North Railway Street E. There are no suspects or witnesses.
3:47 PM - report of vandalism at a business on the 300 block of Central Avenue N overnight. The caller advised he did have video footage of the suspects that were later identified by police. This matter is still under investigation.
4:23 PM - report of a possible theft of bicycle from a business on the 200 block of 1st Avenue NW. Two youth attended the Detachment to report seeing a female get out of a red GMC Acadia then load the bike into the back of the vehicle. No other calls were received in relation to a bicycle being stolen.
4:34 PM - report of a hit and run to the caller's blue GMC Sierra while parked on the 400 block of Curry Crescent. There are no suspects or witnesses.
5:00 PM - while on patrol officers located an abandoned vehicle on the 1500 block of South Service Road W. Police checked the vehicle, no one was around and no keys had been left inside the vehicle and they were unable to reach the registered owner. The following day the vehicle had been moved.
5:12 PM - 911 open line call where all that could be heard was pots and pans banging. Call was coming from a business on the 1400 block of North Service Road E. Police attended the location and confirmed no emergency was taking place.
5:38 PM - report of the complainant being black mailed after falling victim to a scam through social media. The complainant was advised to cease all communication with the scammer.
8:32 PM - 911 call of an assault between two males at a business on the 1500 block of South Service Road W after one of the males did not like where the other parked his semi. Police attended the location and were advised the caller had been pushed by the other male and would only like the other party spoken to about his behaviour. This matter is still under investigation.
10:05 PM - 911 call from a male youth reporting he heard what he thinks was a female screaming somewhere on the 900 block of North Street. Police made patrols of the area but did not locate anyone and did not hear any screaming.
OCTOBER-03
1:35 AM - 911 call of a dispute on the 700 block of Battleford Trail between a couple. Police attended the residence and learned that the couple had gotten into an argument about sleep when it came to their newborn baby. Police suggested they speak to a professional about getting some newborn parenting guidance.
11:38 AM - 911 call of an assault on the 100 block of Central Avenue S. Call takers reported the male was yelling that he
had been strangled by his father. Police attended the residence and after speaking with both parties learned the fight between to two was consensual and both parties were separated for the night. No charges were laid in relation to the incident.
11:47 AM - 911 call of someone hiding the caller's purse and stealing money from her and she suspects it is a female known to her. Police attended the caller's residence and were concerned about her health and ability to remember things.
Police spoke with the female known to the caller who advised she checks in on the caller to make sure she is doing okay and will assist with locating the caller's purse. The purse was later located in the caller's bedroom.
3:49 PM - report of the caller being threatened by a male known to her. After speaking with the caller police confirmed nothing said met the grounds for charges but they would speak to the male and tell him to stop contacting the caller.
4:07 PM - report of a vehicle not stopping at a crosswalk for a boy on his bicycle after pressing the crosswalk button and nearly hitting the child. The caller was unable to provide a licence plate for the vehicle, only that it was a grey SUV. The complainant advised the boy appeared to be okay.
5:30 PM - report of a group of kids bullying another kid , throwing his scooter around on the street. Police attended the area and spoke to four youth who provided the names of the involved kids. This matter is still under investigation.
6:00 PM - 911 call of a two vehicle collision on the #4 Highway. Police attended the location where a brown Chevrolet Trailblazer had rear ended the caller who was in a red Nissan Rogue. No one was injured and both drivers wereassessed by EMS prior to leaving the collision scene. No charges were laid.
9:32 PM - report of a suspicious male walking near 4th Avenue NE and Chaplin Street E shaking his hands and the caller believed the male had some kind of weapon in his hand. Police attended the area and located the male who had nothing
on him and was just out for a walk and listening to some music.
