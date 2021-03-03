The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
FEBRUARY-26
4:17 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Hyundai Santa Fe for holding, viewing,
using or manipulating a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.
6:11 PM - report of an assault taking place between two males at an establishment on the 200 block of 1st Avenue NE.
Police attended the location and spoke with all involved parties as well as staff at the establishment. Both males did not
wish to have any further involvement from police and did not wish to pursue charges. Both males will be given a ban notice from the establishment.
9:46 PM - 911 call from a commercial dwelling unit on the 900 block of North Service Road E from a female advising her intoxicated boyfriend had assaulted her. Police attended the location and after speaking with both subjects were able to determine that they had both assaulted each other and the male was on police ordered conditions not to have contact with the female and not to consume alcohol. Both subjects were arrested. The female was released with a later court date and will be charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code. 22 year old Shanden Peigan of Star Blanket First Nation, SK has been charged with one count of assault and two counts of failing to comply with his undertaking under the Criminal Code and will appear in Swift Current Provincial Court on March 1, 2021 .
10:01 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a male residing in Swift Current after he'd made ·some concerning comments to the caller. Police attended the male's residence where he was located and upset about a recent break up.
The male declined the offer to be taken to the hospital for evaluation and advised he had no plans to cause any harm to himself.
FEBRUARY-27
3:47 AM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's minor daughter after learning she was "passed out" at a residence. Officers attended and located the minor female in okay condition at the residence in Swift Current. The female had not been "passed out" but had consumed alcohol and was turned over to the custody of her parent who was waiting outside.
6:47 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Toyota Yaris for failing to stop at an intersection displaying a red light.
9:40 AM - report of the caller's windshield being damaged while parked at a park on the 4th Avenue NE the night prior.
The caller advised that he and many others had been playing hockey at an outdoor rink and when he returned to his vehicle he did found a hockey puck nearby on the ground which was believed to have caused the damage.
12:02 PM - 911 call of a missing female youth who was later located by police at a residence in Swift Current.
12:45 PM - report of a suspicious male walking up and down the street and alley of Chaplin Street E carrying two duffel bags and dragging a suit case through the snow. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the male.
9:39 PM - 911 hang up call. Upon call back a female who sounded intoxicated answered and was upset with call takers explaining she was wanting to order a pizza. Police were able to make contact with the female and determined no emergency was taking place and she had misdialled when trying to call a local pizza place.
FEBRUARY-28
2:16 AM - report of a house party taking place on the 300 block of Hayes Drive that was not compliant with the Public Health restrictions as it relates to gatherings. Police attended the location and spoke to the home owner who was educated on the restrictions in place. Public Health was also notified about the complaint.
5:20 AM - report of an alarm at a location on the 800 block of 5th Avenue SW. While on route to the location police were notified that the alarm was cancelled.
10:40 AM - report of a possible domestic dispute at a dwelling unit on the 400 block of 2nd Avenue NW. The caller advised she can hear fighting and then what sounded like someone being hit. Police attended the location and spoke to both occupants in the home who advised they'd gotten into a verbal argument. Police determined nothing physical had taken place and suggested that one of them leave for the day to help the situation from escalating.
3:15 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Hyundai Santa Fe for using a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle. The driver was also issued a written warning for failing to produce a driver's licence upon the request of a police officer.
3:53 PM - report of a hit and run to the caller's white Nissan Versa while parked at a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive. There are no suspects or witnesses.
4:00 PM - report of the caller being refused entrance to a business on the 500 block of South Service Road E. because he isn't wearing a mask as per the Public Health Order but he advises he has a medical exemption. Police attended the location and reviewed the exemption provided to police and determined it was not legitimate. The male was provided education on the Public Health Order and advised he would need to wear a mask if he wished to enter the business. The male chose to leave.
5:11 PM - report of subjects renting from the caller who have been issued three eviction notices and are to be out today but refusing to leave. Police notified the caller that this was a civil matter and they would need to speak with the Rentals-men Board about the situation. Police attended the location with the caller and kept the peace while a fourth eviction notice was issued.
5:24 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Ford F150 for using a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.
5:48 PM - 911 misuse call from a residence on the 500 block of Battleford Trail. Police attended the location and confirmed no emergency was taking place, a child in the home had been playing with a phone and dialled 911 by mistake.
7:01 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Dodge Durango for failing to produce a driver's licence upon request of a police officer. The driver was also issued a written warning for speeding.
7:56 PM - report of youth who have been staying at a vacant residence that they did not have permission to be at. This matter is still under investigation.
10:29 PM - request to assist with a female who had fallen in her residence. Police attended the location where the Fire Department & EMS had already gained entrance to the home. The female was transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation.
