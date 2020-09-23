The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
SEPTEMBER-18
6:10 PM - report of a hit & run to the caller's red Chevrolet S10 while parked on the 100 block of Central Avenue N. A witness had seen the collision & was able to get a licence plate for the red Ford F150 that had backed into the caller's vehicle. This matter is still under investigation.
7:12 PM - report of a suspicious male walking on the #1 Highway waving his arms around & talking to himself. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate anyone walking on the highway.
7:43 PM - report of a sudden death. An 82 year old, Swift Current woman had been found deceased in her home. Her next of kin were notified. The death has been deemed non-suspicious.
10:06 PM - report of a found bicycle on the 700 block of Chaplin Street E. The bicycle was placed into Detachment lost & found.
2:50 AM - report of damage to the entrance doors of the caller's rental property on the 400 block of Central Avenue N. The caller contacted the Detachment again the following day advising they had gone to the property & there was no damage. The caller believed that a tenant had been making a prank call when saying there was property damage.
6:54 AM - report of the caller's neighbour on the 400 block of Central Avenue N. putting two wooden boards against his fence that have come through onto his property. The caller wanted police to attend & have the neighbour remove them as there has been on-going issues between them . Police spoke to the neighbour, who removed the boards.
12:19 PM - report of on-going issues between the caller & his former landlord involving a deposit that had been made to hold an apartment that the caller no longer intends to move into & wants his deposit back. The caller was advised that this was not a criminal matter & he would have to pursue it civilly.
1 :04 PM - report of a white Chevrolet Silverado parked in the parking lot of a business on the 1700 block of North Service Road E. with three occupants in the vehicle believed to be smoking marijuana. Officers attended & located the vehicle parked with no keys in the ignition. The two male occupants admitted to smoking marijuana in the parked vehicle & were issued a ticket for consuming in a vehicle.
1 :41 PM - report of the caller's ex-girlfriend putting his belongings outside her property to pick up. The caller was currently in Edmonton, Alberta & had paid the remainder of the month's rent. Officers contacted the ex-girlfriend who advised she did not & would not be putting anything outside.
2:29 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's daughter who had just been on the phone with her mother & said her door had been kicked in by a male known to her. Officer's attended the female's residence but no one was home. Police later found the female who advised there had been no threats or violence towards her by the male & she was concerned about his wellbeing. Police located the male & confirmed he was okay as well.
3:23 PM - report of two semi's parked in the no parking zone along South Service Road E. At the time of the call officer were tied up another matter but once free made patrols. No semi's were parked along the .road .
4:21 PM - report of a sudden death. A 77 year old, Swift Current man had been found deceased in his home. His next of kin were notified. The death has been deemed non-suspicious.
4:53 PM - report of a black Chevrolet Cruze speeding & stunting on MacDonald Drive. The caller was able to provide a plate number for the vehicle & requested the driver be given a warning about their driving behaviour. This matter is still under investigation.
5:36 PM - report of tenants staying in the caller's commercial dwelling unit on the 1200 block of South Service Road E. that have not paid for their rooms. Officers were tied up on another matter at the time of the call & when the caller was spoken to by police later, they'd advised that both tenants could stay until the next day with the promise of payment.
7: 19 PM - report of a rude customer at a business on the 1700 block of Memorial Drive. The caller advised the customer tried to order a coffee five times & then became very rude with staff. Officers attended the business & mediated the situation. The customer accepted the store manager's apology & agreed to start going elsewhere to order coffee.
9:33 PM - report of the basement door to a residence that is empty on the 200 block of Herbert Street E. being cracked open. Officers attended & confirmed the door was open but locked. Officers confirmed no one was in the home & there was no damage to any of the doors or windows.
10:09 PM - report of a suspicious male wearing a dark colored hooded sweater lingering around the caller's vehicle on the 0 block of 9th Avenue NE. The caller was unsure if the male had gotten anything & left approximately six minutes ago towards Chaplin Street. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided.
10:11 PM - 911 call of a loud party on the 400 block of Walsh Trail. Officers attended the residence & could hear music coming from the garage. Police spoke with the home owner who was having a birthday party & asked him to keep the volume down & that tickets would be issued if they had to return.
11 :25 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's daughter who resides in Swift Current. The caller advised she had been contacted by her daughter after the daughter's boyfriend was refusing to leave her residence & when the caller told her to contact police the daughter said no & disconnected the call. The caller has been trying to call her back but now is not getting an answer. Officers attended the daughter's residence who was well . She & her boyfriend were working out their issues. No violence had occurred & police assistance was not needed.
SEPTEMBER-20
1 :40 AM - report of an assault on the 100 block of Central Avenue N. Officers attended the location & no one was there however, police were able to later identify two of the involved individuals. They advised an unknown male & two females had made derogatory comments towards them so the male challenged the other male to a fight. No one was able to identify the other individuals involved & the fight was consensual.
2:47 AM - officers attended a residence to conduct a check on a female with a court ordered curfew. The female was not home. This matter is still under investigation.
10:33 AM - report of the caller being threatened in a message left on her voicemail by a male who was supposed to be moving into one of her rental properties, but had changed his mind & now wanted his money back. Officers attended the caller's residence, listened to the message & confirmed the male had made a threat towards the caller. The caller advised she only wished to have the male warned & did not want police to proceed with charges. The male was contacted by police & given a verbal warning about his message & to no longer contact the caller.
6:30 PM - report of the caller's car door accidentally hitting the bumper of a truck next to her vehicle. The caller stated she was getting fuel at a business on the 1500 block of North Service Road E. & when she opened her door the wind took it causing it to hit the bumper of a truck next to hers. The owner of the truck had gotten very rude with the caller after the incident & was swearing at the caller. The caller was no longer at the location & she had not gotten the licence plate of the truck & wanted the incident documented for information purposes.
7:04 PM - report of a fire at a residence on the 100 block of Gibbs Street W. Officers attended the residence where the Fire Department was already on scene. No one was injured as a result of the fire.
9:58 PM - report of a male making false posts about the caller on social media. The caller advised she'd had a male put a deposit down on one of her rental properties & then changed his mind about wanting to rent it. Both parties had been spoken to the day prior by police but the male was now posting false information about the caller on social media. Police reviewed the posts & confirmed that nothing said met the requirements of an offence & the caller could contact the media site directly to have it removed.
10: 10 PM - report of a male standing on the #1 Highway near the 11th Avenue NW overpass. The caller was concerned
the male may get hit by on-coming traffic as it's very dark out. Officers located the male in on the north side off the highway picking up trash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.