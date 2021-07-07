The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
JULY-02
4:28 PM - while on patrol officers issued tickets to the driver of a black Chrysler 300 for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration and failing to produce their driver's licence upon officer request.
4:48 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red Kenworth semi for parking in a no parking zone along the South Service Road E.
4:58 PM - report of an alarm at a residence on the O block of Burke Crescent. Officers attended the home and confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the residence was secure.
4:59 PM - report of the complainant's daughter and her friend receiving threatening messages via social media from another girl known to them . This matter is still under investigation.
6:16 PM - report of someone doing a burn out on the sidewalk on the 500 block of Grey Street W sometime overnight. The caller was not home when it occurred and just wanted the complaint documented for information purposes.
8:03 PM - report of a sudden death at a residence in Swift Current. A 70 year old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The death has been deemed non-suspicious.
8:08 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado for speeding.
9:26 PM - report of a suspicious individual sleeping on a bench near a business on the 2800 block of North Service Road W. Police made patrols but no one was located in the area.
9:36 PM - 911 call of a very loud bang on the 400 block of 1st Avenue NE. The caller advised it sounded like gun fire. Police attended the area and made patrols but did not locate anything suspicious taking place. Police also conducted checks with neighbours who advised they had not heard any loud noises.
9:45 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on a male at a location on 1st Avenue NE who seemed disoriented and had been laying on the sidewalk. The caller advised she offered him snacks and water but he'd mentioned he had no where to stay. Police attended the location and spoke to the male who declined assistance and planned to stay with a relative. Police were able to determine the male had a warrant for his arrest. The male was arrested and released with a future court date.
JUL Y-03
9:21 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey lnfiniti QX56 for speeding.
9:43 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Pontiac Sunfire for speeding.
9:43 AM - report of a two vehicle collision that had occurred three days prior at the intersection of South Service Road E and 6th Avenue NE. Information was obtained for insurance purposes as both vehicles had still been drivable at the time of the collision.
10:09 AM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a black Ford F150 to have the tint removed from his windows of the vehicle.
11 :24 AM - report of the complainant's grey Chevrolet Tahoe being damaged sometime overnight while parked on the
400 block of Cypress Drive. It appeared someone had caused damage to the vehicle after attempting to steal the spare
tire. There are no suspects or witnesses.
11 :51 AM - report of the caller's ex-boyfriend damaging things in her home after ending the relationship. The caller
advised she'd left the residence once he became upset and started destroying things. Police attended the residence and the male was no longer there.Nothing appeared to be damaged but belongings had been strewn about the home. The caller declined to provide a statement to police about what happened and did not wish to have the matter pursued.
1 :44 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Honda CXG for using their cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.
2:22 PM - report of a female withholding the caller's property. Police attended the female's residence and learned that the caller had assaulted the female. The male was arrested by police and will be charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code.
2:46 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a black Ford Focus to have the windshield on the vehicle replaced.
3:17 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Honda CR-V for speeding.
4:01 PM - while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a white Dodge Ram to have the windshield on the vehicle replaced.
5:23 PM - report of a female who keeps messaging the caller on social media and then blocking her after sending the messages and she wants it to stop. The caller was advised to block the female on all social media so that she cannot receive any further messages. The caller was advised to contact police if she is still receiving messages after blocking the female.
9:37 PM - while on patrol officers issued a three day driving suspension to the driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee after failing a roadside breath test. The driver was also issued a ticket for driving to the left of a solid center line and warning tickets for failing to yield to the right of way driver and failing to produce a driver's licence upon officer request.
10:33 PM - report of a male yelling at his son at a location on 9th Avenue NE. Police attended the location and learned the son had not met his father on time and dad had gotten upset, worried something could of happened to him. The father was warned to be more mindful of his words.
JUL Y-04
12:46 AM - report of the caller seeing two individuals vandalizing some street signs on 17th Avenue SE approximately one hour prior to calling. Police made patrols and located two street signs that had been knocked over but did not locate anyone in the area. The City of Swift Current was contacted to put the signage back in place.
10:24 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver a grey Ford Expedition for disobeying a stop sign.
10:33 AM - report of a male at a business on the O block of Springs Drive refusing to leave the business after refusing to wear a mask as outlined by the Saskatchewan Public Health order. Police attended the business and spoke to the male who was banned from the business and left without further incident.
11 :19 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Peterbuilt semi for speeding.
1 :02 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black GMC Sierra for speeding.
2:22 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Peterbuilt semi for parking in a no parking zone on the #1 Highway.
4:20 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a blue Mack semi for parking in a no parking zone on the #1 Highway.
4:55 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Freightliner semi for parking in a no parking zone on the #1 Highway.
5:56 PM - report of a white Jeep Commander travelling the wrong way on a one way street. Police made patrols but did not locate the vehicle.
7:06 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Ford F150 for failing to stop at an intersection displaying a red light.
7:27 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Chrysler 300 for using a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.
8:25 PM - 911 call from a male requesting police attend his residence to remove two young males after having a verbal disagreement before things escalate. Police attended the residence and both males left the residence to cool off.
9:13 PM - 911 call of a possibly impaired driver in a silver Jeep Cherokee on 19th Avenue NE after the caller witnessed the vehicle swerving. Police conducted patrols and were able to locate, stop the vehicle and determine the driver was not impaired.
10:02 PM - report of the caller's girlfriend being bitten by a dog while at a location on 4th Avenue NE. The City of Swift Current's Bylaw Department was notified and has taken over the investigation.
