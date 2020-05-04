The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current RCMP on the dates indicated:
MAY-01
6:58 PM - request to locate an adult male who left a location on the 2000 block of Saskatchewan Drive & have him returned to the location due to some health concerns. The male was located by police & returned to that location.
10:04 PM - report of the caller's neighbour in her dwelling unit smoking cigarettes & marijuana in their apartment. The caller has reported this information to their landlord in the past. Officers attended the complex & the neighbour was not home. The caller was advised to report the incident to their landlord again.
10:14 PM - while on patrol officers were approached by a female with questions about receiving harassing text messages. This matter is still under investigation.
10:32 PM - report of the caller's neighbour in a dwelling unit on the 600 block of 3rd Avenue N.E. playing loud music & singing. Officers attended the location & spoke with the apartment occupant who agreed to turn the volume down.
11:40 PM - 911 call of a male & his friend threatening the caller saying their going to "get him" & he is afraid. Officers returned to the dwelling unit on the 600 block of 3rd Avenue N.E. from earlier in the evening & spoke to the caller & his neighbours. Officers were able to determine no threats had been made.
MAY-02
12:37 AM - report of a loud noise being heard near the fairgrounds. The caller stated it sounded like a gun or possibly a vehicle backfiring. Officers made patrols but did not locate anything suspicious & no other noises were heard.
3:18 AM - report of a shed behind the caller's place of work having a light on inside that shouldn't be on. Officers attended the location, checking the shed & confirmed no one was in or around the shed & there was nothing missing or any sign of entry.
6:56 AM - report of a door to a location on the 100 block of Dufferin Street being left open. Officers attended the location, confirmed no one was inside & then locked & closed the open door.
8:53 AM - report of a male who is on electronic monitoring leaving his residence. The male was later arrested & released with a court date.
9:52 AM - request to conduct wellbeing check on an adult male. Officers attended the male's residence. The male was home & in good health.
11:33 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Nissan Qashqai for using her cellphone while driving.
11:45 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white GMC 1500 for operating a motor
vehicle without valid registration.
11:50 AM - report of a suspicious male that's been hanging around in the parking lot of a business on the 300 block of
Central Avenue N. for the last couple of hours. Officers attended the location & spoke to the male who advised he's
waiting on a friend to come to town to pick him up.
5:11 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Dodge Grand Caravan for using a cellphone while
driving.
6:45 PM - report of an assault that occured on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue S.E. The complainant had been assaulted by
an adult male & female youth over marijuana. The male & female were arrested by police. The female youth will be
charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code & one count of possess, consume or distribute cannabis from
a vehicle under the Cannabis Control Act. 18 year old Ashton Krahn of Swift Current has been charged with one count of
mischief & one count of theft under $5000 under the Criminal Code & appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on May
4, 2020.
9:19 PM - report of an infant crying in a residence on the 800 block of 4th Avenue N.E. for the last 45 minutes while
people are drinking in the backyard. Officers attended the residence & confirmed the baby was okay & in the yard in a playpen with their parents nearby. Appeared to be a misunderstanding, no other concerns were observed by police.
9:59 PM - report of an incident in December 2019 where the complainant was kicked out of a vehicle by a male & when she was walking around the vehicle the male put the vehicle into gear & the female got caught up on the mirror & was dragged a short length before being dropped & then almost getting hit by the vehicle tires when he drove away. This is the same male involved in other investigations from earlier in the evening & he was charged under the Traffic Safety Act for operating a motor vehicle without due care & attention.
MAY-03
1:12 AM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's ex-husband . The caller stated she'd seen him earlier in the day & he didn't look well. Officers attended the male's residence & he was home & feeling fine.
2:27 AM - 911 call of an assault at a dwelling unit on the 500 block of Robert Street E. Officers attended the location &
spoke to the apartment occupants who were all intoxicated. Police confirmed no assault had taken place, there had been
a verbal argument. One of the male's had wanted to leave the apartment & go for a walk to clear his head & the others did not want him to go out so he dialled 911 . Police suggested that everyone go to bed. No criminal charges were laid in relation to the incident.
9:24 PM - report of a burglary alarm at a business of the 200 block of 1st Avenue N.W. Prior to receiving the call police had heard a loud bang outside & then the power went out. Officers attended the business & confirmed the alarm to be false & due to the power outage. All doors & windows. were secure & no movement could be seen inside.
9:28 PM - report of three Ford Mustang's doing donuts in the parking lot of a location of the 2000 block of Chaplin Street
E. One vehicle is black, one is blue & the third is white. Officers attended the area & made patrols but did not locate any vehicles in the area matching the· description provided.
9:36 PM - report of a Cadillac Escalade parked behind a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. & someone could be seen climbing out of the dumpster. Officers attended the area & conducted patrols but did not locate the vehicle observed by the caller. Police also checked the dumpster & nothing suspicious was seen.
10:15 PM - report of an intrusion alarm at a business on the 200 block of 1st Avenue N.W. Police had attended an alarm
at this business prior in the evening due to a power outage. Police attended the location & confirmed the alarm to be false and was because of the power being out. All doors & windows were secure & no one was observed inside the business.
