The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
JANUARY-15
7:03 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Nissan Altima for having tint on their windows after already receiving a warning for the tint in July 2020.
7:38 PM - request to check a property on the 400 block of 5th Avenue NW. The caller advised she attended a property to clean it for the homeowner who is currently in a different Province and when she arrived there were lights on that shouldn't be. Officers attended the residence and confirmed no one was inside. The caller was able to identify some items missing but after speaking with the homeowner, they suspected it was the previous tenant and they did not want to have the matter pursued.
7:50 PM - report of a possible suicidal individual. Officers attended the individual's residence who advised they did not have any intention of self-harm and denied making any suicidal comments to the caller.
2021-JAN UARY-16
1 :30 AM - report of two males sitting in a black Pontiac Vibe on the 100 block of North Service Road E believed to be smoking cannabis. Officers attended the location and spoke to the driver who was given a verbal warning about having expired registration for the vehicle and the consequences of smoking cannabis and operating a motor vehicle. Police took possession of the keys for the vehicle until the owner registered the vehicle.
11 :45 AM - report of threats being made between two adult males. Police spoke with both parties who were verbally warned to cease communication with each other.
4:03 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1400 block of Cheadle Street W. While police were on route to the location the monitoring company cancelled the alarm.
4:59 PM - report of a possible impaired driver in a red Ford Flex. The caller advised they'd been following the vehicle coming into Swift Current on the #1 Highway and it was all over the road going from side to side and their speed was varying between 50km and 100km. The vehicle parked at a location on the 900 block of North Service Road E after almost hitting a fence and the caller witnessed a female exit the vehicle who was very uneasy on her feet. Police attended the location and conducted a field sobriety test on the adult female driver that she failed. The female will be charged with impaired driving under the Criminal Code.
7:37 PM - 911 call from a male advising he'd just been assaulted by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. The caller advised the male walked into his home, punched him and then pushed him to the ground. The male was later located and arrested after having a warrant put out for his arrest. 27 year old Jacob Neufeld of Swift Current has been charged with one count of break and enter and one count of assault under the Criminal Code. Neufeld was released from custody with a future court date.
9:31 PM - while on patrol officers witnessed a minor collision on the 100 block of 2nd Avenue SE due to icy road conditions involving a red Dodge Ram and a blue Ford Freestar. No one was injured in the collision and no charges were laid.
11:43 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Ford F150 for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration. The driver was also issued a written warning for having inadequate head lamps.
JANUARY-17
12:38 AM - 911 call of someone making loud noise in a dwelling unit on the 200 block of 5th Avenue NW. Officers attended the location and spoke to the apartment occupant who advised she'd been cleaning. She was given a verbal warning by police about keeping the noise down and being more mindful of her neighbours.
7:29 AM - report of a commercial alarm on the 100 block of 9th Avenue NW. Officers attended the business and confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
10:50 AM - 911 call of a suicidal individual. Officers attended the individual's residence and transported to him to the hospital for evaluation.
1:37 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's sibling who resides in Swift Current and has been ill.
Officers along with EMS attended his residence where he was at home and admitted he was not doing well. EMS transported the male to the hospital for evaluation.
5:55 PM - report of a commercial alarm at a business on the 200 block of 1st Avenue NE. Officers attended the business and confirmed the alarm was false after securing the building.
6:43 PM - report of a collision where the caller hit a deer on the #4 Highway. The caller advised he was not injured and his vehicle was still drivable but the deer was suffering from a broken leg. Police attended the collision location and put the animal down.
7:57 PM - 911 call from a residence on the 2000 block of Hillcrest Drive. Call takers were unable to speak with anyone but could hear someone in the background say "is she still breathing?". Officers attended the residence where EMS was already on scene attending to a patient having a medical emergency.
8:03 PM - report of vehicles stunting in the parking lot of a location on the 2000 block of Chaplin Street E. Police attended the area but the vehicles had left prior to their arrival and no licence plate numbers were able to be provided by the caller.
9:10 PM - report of an elderly male at a location on the 100 block of Hayes Drive who was climbing snowbanks and appears to be disorientated and thinks he's in Toronto. Police attended the location and spoke to the male. He was unable to provide police with any personal information or advise where he lived. Police transported the male to the hospital for evaluation. The male was later identified and his family was contacted to attend the hospital.
11:59 PM - while on patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a grey Volvo Wagon that had a burnt out headlight. During the stop police determined the driver had an expired driver's licence and the vehicle was impoundable. The male was issued a ticket under the Traffic Safety Act for driving without a valid driver's licence and the vehicle was towed.
