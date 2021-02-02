The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
JANUARY-29
5:30 PM - report of a male refusing to leave a business on the 300 block of Central Avenue N. Police attended and spoke with the male who had been unsatisfied with the businesses response when he'd try to withdraw some money but agreed to leave.
6:32 PM - report of a male who believes he is getting "high" from his neighbours consuming drugs in their suite of the apartment complex they both reside in. The male advised he wanted to leave the location but was worried he may be too intoxicated to drive. Police spoke with the male advising him this was not a police matter but the male wanted an ambulance to come to his location. When he was advised that he would be responsible for the cost of the transport he changed his mind and was going to see if he could have a friend take him to the hospital to be evaluated.
8:08 PM - report of a female known to the caller had been kicking his front door. The male was requesting extra patrols of his residence be completed as he would not be home this evening and was concerned the female may come back and break in. Police made patrols throughout the evening and noted nothing suspicious taking place at the residence.
8:40 PM - report of a white Chevrolet Tahoe with a possibly intoxicated driver dropping a child off at a location on Railway Street E. Police made patrols for the vehicle but were unable to locate it.
8:54 PM - 911 call of a suicidal individual. Police attended the individual's residence where they were arrested under the Mental Health Act and transported to the hospital for evaluation.
JANUARY-30
6:43 AM - 911 call from a male reporting that there is someone in his room at a commercial dwelling unit on the 1200 block fo South Service Road E. Officers attended the male's location but did not see any signs of an entry into the room.
After speaking with the male police determined he was seeing things that were not actually there and likely on some kind of intoxicant but when asked, refused to believe that was the case and refused medical attention.
7:48 AM - 911 call from a male reporting there are people in his room again. This was the same male from an earlier call in the morning and when police spoke with him he advised that no one was in his room but that he heard someone walking in the snow outside. Police offered medical attention to the male but he refused .
8:34 AM - report of a commercial alarm at a business on the 100 block of 1st Avenue NE. Police attended the business and determined the alarm to be false after ensuring all entrances to the business were secure.
9:39 AM - 911 call from a male reporting someone is trying to get inside his room at a commercial dwelling unit. Police attended the location and arrested the male under the Mental Health Act as this was the third complaint from the male
that day. The male was transported to the hospital for evaluation and then held in police custody until he could be released once he was sober.
11:25 AM - report of a male known to the caller took her keys and hid them somewhere in the residence. Police attended the residence and spoke with all involved parties and the male was arrested for theft and held until a spare set of keys could be brought the caller. The caller did not wish to have any charges laid against the male and he was released.
1:20 PM - report of bullying. The caller was advised to discuss the matter with the school further and that the call would be documented should the discussion with the school be unsatisfactory.
4:40 PM - report of a male contacting the caller's place of work making false allegations about her to her employer. The male was contacted by police and told to stop contacting the caller's place of work, which he agreed. No charges were laid in relation to the incident.
10:05 PM - report of an intoxicated male knocking on the caller's door. Officers attended the caller's residence and the male was arrested and held in police custody until he could be released once sober.
JANUARY-31
4:19 AM - 911 call of an assault in progress outside a commercial dwelling unit on the 100 block of George Street W. Upon arrival to the location police did not see anything taking place outside but when inside spoke with two females who advised they'd been assaulted by two other females that had since left the area in a grey Honda Civic. This matter is still under investigation.
11 :07 AM - report of a hit and run to the caller's grey Dodge Journey the day prior while parked in the parking lot of a business on the 900 block of Central Avenue N. There are no suspects or witnesses.
2:25 PM - 911 call of a theft from a business on the 1700 block of Memorial Drive. This matter is still under investigation.
3:16 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Ford F250 for holding, viewing, using or manipulating an electronic communication device while operating a motor vehicle.
8:51 PM - report of a suicidal individual. Police attended the individual's residence and they were transported to the hospital for evaluation.
9:15 PM - report of approximately three or four people "dumpster diving" at a business on the O block of Springs Drive and placing items into a grey GMC Sierra. Police made patrols but were unable to locate anyone in any dumpsters in the area.
