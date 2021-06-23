Swift Current Motorcycle Ride For Dad (SCMRFD) hosted a ride for approximately 50 riders, June 12.
Participants travelled from Swift Current on a route through the southwest with stops in Eastend and Cadillac. Current COVID-19 public health restriction means the organization could not have a full event, as happened in previous years.
It therefore decided to present Ride Alone Together (RAT), an alternative format encouraging riders to get out and ride alone or in small groups and to post pictures to social media to keep the fight against prostate cancer going. The 2021 RAT started on May 1 and will continue until Sept. 30. Riders are encouraged to get out to ride and to raise pledges.
SCMRFD is planning to have more rides on a small scale as restrictions will allow. Ride for Dad, a national organization with more than 30 events across Canada, has raised more than $36 million toward the fight against prostate cancer.
The SCMRFD has raised over $517,000 since its establishment in 2013. The funds have been used to support cancer research at organizations such as the University of Saskatchewan and for public awareness campaigns to highlight the importance of early detection.
