The 24 finalists for the 2020 Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance (CSTA) PRESTIGE Awards represent a wide cross-section of the country’s sport tourism industry.
The finalists, in eight different categories, are being recognized for events, organizations, sponsors and volunteers across the country – from Victoria in British Columbia to Cape Breton in Nova Scotia.
The PRESTIGE (Program Recognizing Exceptional Sport Tourism Initiatives, Games & Events) Awards, now in their 14th year, have honoured exceptional sport events, people and organizations since they began in 2007.
Olympian, World Cup medallist and CBC Broadcaster Kelly VanderBeek will host the awards presentation, which takes place on Wednesday, March 25th, during Sport Events Congress, being held this year at the Edmonton Convention Centre, in Edmonton, Alta. The gala red-carpet event begins with the PRESTIGE Awards Presentation, presented by Saskatoon Sports Tourism,at 11:15 p.m., followed by the PRESTIGE Awards Networking Reception and Luncheon, presented by IHG, at 12:30 p.m.
“We have a rich history of sport tourism in Canada, and the 2020 PRESTIGE nominations once again illustrate the breadth and depth of our industry,” said Rick Traer, CEO, Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance. “The 24 finalists represent both summer and winter sports, held in smaller communities and major urban centres. We were encouraged to see the response to our awards program, with nearly 50 entries received this year. We thank everyone for submitting a nomination and look forward to honouring all of our PRESTIGE finalists in Edmonton.”
2020 PRESTIGE AWARDS FINALISTS (in alphabetical order)
CSTA Canadian Sport Event of the Year Award (Group A: budget greater than $1 million) presented by Québec Destination affaires
•2019 Canada Winter Games, (Red Deer, Alta.)
•2019 Memorial Cup, (Halifax, N.S.)
•2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ (Regina, Sask.)
CSTA Canadian Sport Event of the Year Award (Group B: budget less than $1 million) presented by Québec Destination affaires
•2019 Canadian Ultimate Championships, (Edmonton, Alta.)
•Durham Region 2019 Ontario Parasport Games, (Durham Region, Ont.)
•The Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships, (Cape Breton, N.S.)
CSTA International Sport Event of the Year Award (Group A: budget greater than $2 million) presented by CBC Sports
•2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, (Vancouver & Victoria, B.C.)
•Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal, (Montréal & Québec, Qué.)
•Prince George 2019 World Para Nordic Skiing Championships, (Prince George, B.C.)
CSTA International Sport Event of the Year Award (Group B: budget less than $2 million) presented by CBC Sports
•2019 World Junior Curling Championships, (Liverpool, N.S.)
•Basketball Week (FIBA 3X3 Challenger & FIBA 3X3 Women’s Series), (Edmonton, Alta.)
•ISU World Junior Short Track Championships, (Montréal, Qué)
CSTA Canadian Sport Event Sponsorship Initiative of the Year Awardpresented by Adup Display
•BMO Bank of Montreal (Vancouver Marathon)
•Canada Life (Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada)
•Tamarack Homes (Ottawa Race Weekend)
CSTA Sport Event Volunteer of the Year Award presented by WestJet
•Brian Hetherington (2019 World Triathlon Series), (Edmonton, Alta.)
•Denis Perrault (Hockey Day in Canada | Western Canada Summer Games | CCA Rodeo | World U-17 Hockey Challenge), (Swift Current, Sask.)
•Lyn Radford (2019 Canada Winter Games), (Red Deer, Alta.)
CSTA Sport Event Legacy of the Year Award presented by ConnectOnCampus
•2019 Canada Winter Games, (Red Deer, Alta.)
•2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, (Monte-Sainte-Anne, Qué.)
•Durham Region 2019 Ontario Parasport Games
CSTA Sport Tourism Rising Star of the Year Award presented by Sport Durham
•Taunya Geelhoed, Assistant Manager, Sport Hosting Vancouver, (Vancouver, B.C.)
•Pam Lacroix, Manager, Richmond Sport Hosting, (Richmond, B.C.)
•Cindy Medynski, Event Attraction Manager, Edmonton Events, (Edmonton, Alta.)
Tickets to the PRESTIGE Awards presentation and reception are included with the fees for registered 2020 Sport Events Congress delegates. Tickets are available for individual purchase at a cost of $90 + tax per person. For more information about the PRESTIGE luncheon or to register/purchase tickets, visit the CSTA’s website.
