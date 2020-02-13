Since January 1, the Swift Current Municipal RCMP have had multiple reported break and enters to garages, sheds, businesses and homes within Swift Current where the suspect(s) were targeting mostly tools.
On February 12, a suspicious vehicle was observed in an alley way and was subsequently stopped with the assistance of the Swift Current RCMP Police Dog Service. Police found stolen property that was linked to previous break and enters that led to the execution of a Search Warrant at a local residence where they recovered more stolen property, weapons, drugs and firearms.
36-year-old Benjamin Frank Dyck from Swift Current has been charged with Break and Enter and Possession of Stolen Property. Dyck had been remanded in custody until the afternoon of February 13th to answer to these charges.
The Swift Current Municipal RCMP are continuing to investigate the outstanding break and enter complaints and remind residents to secure their property and make sure their garages and out buildings are locked. Swift Current RCMP would like to remind the public to report any suspicious behaviour to police at 306-778-4870.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.