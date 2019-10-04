On October 4, at approximately 9 p.m. police received a complaint of stolen fuel from a business located on the 400 Block of North Service Road East in Swift Current. The suspect was seen wearing dark colored pants, a dark colored hoodie, and glasses.
The suspect was driving a white Ford F150 pickup truck with a Saskatchewan licence plate number 721 LIV. This licence plate has since been confirmed as stolen.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Swift Current Municipal RCMP at 306-778-4870.
