Golf Saskatchewan will host eight individual championships this season but will not hold the Women's Rosebowl or the Mixed Championship.
The governing body of amateur golf in Saskatchewan made the decision to go ahead with the individual events because the competitions are tee time formats and can safely follow COVID-19 guidelines for golf set out by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
"This is an exciting day for competitive amateur golfers from across the province. The decision to go ahead with provincial championships was done in consultation with the Government of Saskatchewan and it will be following the Re-Open Saskatchewan guidelines. The events may have a different feel from previous championships however it will still be a chance to get out and compete against other golfers in a competitive and safe format." Golf Saskatchewan Executive Director Brian Lee said.
The Rosebowl, scheduled for Katepwa Beach Golf Club and the Mixed Championship that was slated for Candle Lake Golf Resort in August are shotgun start formats and include banquets for competitors. Golf Saskatchewan hopes to return to the two host sites in 2021.
"I am very excited on the announcement of tournaments to be allowed under the COVID-19 guidelines. As golfers we all enjoy playing the game, but with the added competition it makes for a truly amazing experience on and off the golf course. I look forward to seeing everyone very soon," Golf Saskatchewan Manager of Tournaments Steve Ryde said.
The provincial schedule is as follows:
•102nd Saskatchewan Women's Amateur Championship (Willows Golf and Country Club) - Saskatoon, July 9 - 11.
•94th Junior Boy's/70th Junior Girl's (Elmwood Golf Club) - Swift Current, July 14 - 16
•109th Men's Amateur/34th Mid-Amateur Championships (The Legends Golf Club) - Warman, July 21-24.
•101st Senior Men's Championship/Mid-Masters/57th Senior Women's Championships (Cooke Municipal Golf Course) - Prince Albert, July 28 - 30.
