Family Fun Week takes place each year during the February break, with the 2021 version happening from February 15th to 20th. As always, this week includes lots of free activities for the entire family to enjoy!
On Monday, February 15th, Innovation Credit Union, the Pioneer Co-op, and the City of Swift Current are sponsoring free Sleigh Rides from 1:00 to 7:00 PM at Riverdene Park. You must pre-register for your 20-minute sleigh ride by visitingwww.swiftcurrent.ca/familyfunweek. Online registrations will open on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Then on Tuesday, February 16th, the Swift Current Museum is hosting an Eye Spy activity for all age groups to enjoy. Visit the Museum from 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM to participate in this fun, 30-minute activity.
On Wednesday, February 17th, there will be free Public Swimming from 7:15 – 8:30 PM for all age groups. This opportunity is sponsored by the Swift Current Kiwanis Club and the City of Swift Current.
The Swift Current Museum is holding a Macramé Class on Thursday, February 18th from 1:30 – 3:00 PM. Pre-register by calling 306.778.2765 by Friday, February 12th. This class has a limit of 10 participants.
On Saturday, February 20th, enjoy Cross-Country Skiing or Snowshoeing on the Chinook Golf Course Trails anytime between 12:00 and 4:00 PM. There will be some equipment available for those who do not have their own. This event is dependent on favourable snow conditions, and is hosted by the Swift Current Nordic Ski Club.
Family Fun Week will be a great opportunity for families to participate in a number of fun activities that encourage physical activity and quality family time. If you’re interested in more activities that are available during Family Fun Week, please visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/familyfunweek.
PLEASE NOTE: All activities are based on the latest COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). Participants and attendees are reminded that masks are required at all times, and proper hand sanitizing and physical distancing guidelines must be followed. All activities are subject to change with limited notice pending updated SHA guidelines.
For more information, please contact Community Services:
Telephone: 306.778.2787
Email: communityservices@swiftcurrent.caWebsite: www.swiftcurrent.ca/play
