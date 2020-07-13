A line of thunderstorms developed over a wide area of southwest Saskatchewan during the afternoon and into the evening, July 7.
Environment Canada issued alerts for conditions favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes.
While there were no reports of tornadoes, the storms caused strong winds and heavy downpours. An early evening thunderstorm over Swift Current caused localized flooding of streets in the city. During the evening there were very strong winds in the Hazenmore area that knocked over grain bins and caused damage to many trees in the village. SaskPower reported outages for Hazenmore and other areas eastwards.
