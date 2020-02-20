The Swift Current Fire Department has renewed several agreements to provide fire and other technical services to different local authorities and SaskPower in the region.
These agreements were approved by councillors during a regular council meeting, Feb. 10.
Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Ryan Hunter made presentations about each agreement. Councillors expressed their support for an approach that fosters regional cooperation and partnerships.
“These partnerships are really valuable, not obviously just for these communities who are getting professional service, but valuable for us as well as we work towards a goal of regional based services,” Councillor Ryan Plewis said. “I’m just so glad that the folks in admin have build such strong relationships with admin on the other sides of different municipalities as well. It makes our job as councillors of going out and having to get support for these sorts of things so much easier when you guys make it so seamless on the ground.”
Councillor Ron Toles noted that Swift Current Fire Department members have specialized skills, which can be shared with other fire departments in the region through these agreements.
“I think the opportunity to share those skills is a great thing,” he said. “Every time we can do this, the more we can do it, the better we are as a City and as a community and the whole entire southwest.”
The terms of the new agreements are basically the same as the previous ones, but service rates and fees have been adjusted.
The Swift Current Fire Department has renewed the fire protection agreements with the R.M. of Saskatchewan Landing No. 167 and the Village of Stewart Valley for fire and rescue services.
“The Rural Municipality of Saskatchewan Landing No. 167 operates a volunteer fire department to provide fire protection to the rural municipality and the village of Stewart Valley,” Hunter told the meeting. “They provide a good service to their citizens for wildfires, but are not trained or equipped to fight structural fires.”
The new agreement specifies changes to the fee structure. The fee schedule will increase at a rate of $50 per year for rescue services and for the fire engine, tanker and utility services over the period 2020 to 2023.
The rate for rescue services will be $1,650 in 2020 and it will increase annually to reach a rate of $1,800 in 2023. The rate for the fire engine, tanker and utility services will increase from $1,900 in 2020 to $2,050 in 2023.
The rate for the ladder fire truck service and the hazardous material response service will remain the same during the entire four years.
The ladder fire truck rate was $2,350 in 2019 and it will increase to $2,450 for the next four years. The hazardous material response rate was $3,200 in 2019 and it will increase to $3.400 from 2020 to 2023.
Fees for fire investigations and inspections will remain unchanged in the new agreement. The hourly rate for fire investigations will be $150 and the rate for fire inspections will be $100 per hour.
The Swift Current Fire Department will renew a mutual aid agreement with 24 neighbouring communities for a four-year term that will continue until Dec. 31, 2023. The terms of this agreement are identical to the previous agreements, which were concluded in 2011 and 2015.
“It allows neighbouring communities to quickly request assistance from each other or come to the assistance of another municipality in the event of a major emergency or disaster,” he said.
The rates that will be charged for equipment and labour cost under the terms of this agreement are based on a provincial standard for farm equipment charges.
The Swift Current Fire Department is renewing rescue services agreements with six rural municipalities (Whiska Creek No. 106, Lac Pelletier No. 107, Coulee No. 136, Excelsior No. 166, Saskatchewan Landing No. 167, and Riverside No. 168).
“Our rescue services agreements provide vehicle extrication and specialized rescue services in a large area around Swift Current where there may be fire departments, but these departments do not have the tools or training to provide this service,” Hunter explained.
Services provided through these agreements include vehicle extrication, surface water rescue, surface ice rescue, trench and confined space rescue, high/low angle rope rescue, heavy and farm equipment extrication, and hazardous material control and mitigation.
The Swift Current Fire Department will assign its right to recover costs from SGI to these municipalities, which will allow them to recover about 65 per cent of the costs.
The terms of these agreements have remained the same, but the fees for service will increase annually in $50 increments from $1,650 in 2020 to $1,800 in 2023.
The final agreement approved by council was the wind tower rescue agreement with SaskPower. The City of Swift Current originally entered into an agreement with SaskPower in November 2008 to provide rescue services at the Centennial wind power facility, which is about 25 kilometres southeast of the city. There are 83 wind turbines at this facility and each turbine tower is about 67 metres tall.
The original agreement was renewed and expanded in 2011 to include the Cypress wind power facility, which is located west of Gull Lake. There are 16 turbines at this facility and each turbine tower is 50 metres high, which is equal to a 12-storey building.
The terms of the new four-year agreement are identical to the previous one, and the Swift Current Fire Department will continue to provide an emergency rescue response for both wind power facilities. The rescue services will include high angle and confined space rescue, as well as heavy equipment extrication.
The fee payments from SaskPower will help to fund the training of firefighters to maintain their skill levels for the specialized rescue services provided at a wind turbine.
SaskPower will pay an annual retainer fee of $2,500 and a response fee of $1,200 per hour. A fee of $3,500 per hour may be charged in special situations when the fire department’s aerial platform must be used during a rescue situation. SaskPower will pay a fee of $7,500 to cover the fire department’s costs during the annual emergency response exercise at the Centennial or Cypress wind power facility.
