The Swift Current Fire Department has released details with regard to a fire that occurred at a row of garages behind an apartment building.
The Swift Current Fire Department received a call at 9:20 a.m. on Dec. 8 of a vehicle fire, which was located in a storage garage on the 500 block of Robert Street East.
The fire department responded with four vehicles and 14 personnel to the call. The fire spread to the building structure, but was limited to a single rental unit.
The RCMP assisted with scene and traffic control to keep citizens safe and to allow the firefighters to quickly extinguish the fire.
The fire department investigated the cause of the fire and it was determined to be accidental in nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.