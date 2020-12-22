In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce has developed the Training & Employment Network (TEN) to provide support to communities and companies to integrate Indigenous, immigrant, youth, and women workers into the local workforce.
The TEN is funded through Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) and administered by the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce. Through the TEN, the Swift Current Chamber of Commerce will receive up to $10,000 in funding to develop and implement a Community Action Plan that identifies gaps in regional labour markets and create opportunities for employers and workers. The intent of the TEN is to provide clear and locally coordinated pathways for workers to be identified, as well as to present learning opportunities to enhance skills using a combination of existing and new training for employers.
“There is no question that our businesses and our workforce have been severely impacted by COVID-19. As chambers of commerce, we are in a unique position to bring together efforts, align growth and work towards a common goal. With the Training & Employment Network, we will connect people to employers and training based on skills,” said Karla Wiens, CEO of the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce.
“Helping employers and people underrepresented in our economy and looking for employment in their communities is the right thing to do,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada. “The Government of Canada is committed to providing businesses with the vital support they need and working with you to support good, local jobs so that Western Canada’s economy can return strong.”
In addition to the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce, other chambers participating in the TEN include Battlefords, Estevan, Humboldt, Kindersley, Lloydminster, Moose Jaw, Nipawin, Prairie Sky (Warman & Martensville), Prince Albert, Weyburn, and Yorkton.
As part of the TEN, a Training & Employment Network Directory can be found on the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce Training and Employment Network webpage.
Visit the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce website for more information.
