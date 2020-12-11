In an effort to drive Swift Current and Southwest Saskatchewan consumers to consider supporting local businesses during the holiday season and beyond, the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce and the City of Swift Current have entered a partnership to deliver Talk Local, a ten-part interview series in celebration of our local business community.
Each installment of the Talk Local series will feature an interview with a local business, conducted via the Zoom Video Conferencing application. The interviews will focus on why Support Local is vital to our regional economy, the challenges local businesses are facing during the pandemic, and how local business is overcoming these challenges. Lindsay Gerbrandt, Customer Experience Manager at Living Sky Casino, will be the host of the series.
“We believe that, in order to Support Local, we need to begin by having a conversation with our local business community,” said Karla Wiens, CEO of the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce. “Our local businesses employ many of us, they sponsor our kids’ sports teams, they support non-profits and community events. Local business supports us, let’s return the favour.”
Talk Local will debut on Monday, December 14th, with a new episode debuting each day, up to and including the final episode of Wednesday, December 23rd. Talk Local episodes will be approximately five minutes in length and available to stream on both the Chamber’s and City’s social media platforms.
“We wanted to go with something short and sweet,” said Marty Salberg, the City’s General Manager of Planning & Growth Development. “Unfortunately, we can only squeeze ten episodes in before Christmas, but this initial run will give us an opportunity to see if this is a format we can build on in the new year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.