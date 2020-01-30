The City of Swift Current will have no difficulty to comply with the provincial government’s new eligibility requirements to receive the annual municipal revenue sharing grant.
Councillors approved a motion at a regular council meeting on Jan. 27 to authorize the City clerk to sign the declaration of eligibility and to submit it to the Ministry of Government Relations.
According to City of Swift Current Chief Administrative Officer Tim Marcus the resolution at the council meeting was a procedural matter, because the City was already meeting all the obligations when the Ministry of Government Relations initially announced the eligibility requirements.
“We’ve been doing it all along,” he said after the meeting. “It’s just they want a resolution from council saying that it’s done.”
The Ministry of Government Relations completed a review of the municipal revenue sharing grant program during the 2018-19 period. One of the main goals of this review was to provide recommendations for using the grant program to promote effective local governance.
The review resulted in various changes to the program, including the addition of eligibility criteria to promote good governance by local authorities through compliance with various legislated duties and responsibilities.
“All municipalities in the province receive revenue sharing of some sort based on a per capita amount and so this new declaration of eligibility has to be filed every year,” he explained. “They want every municipality to submit audited financial statements and pass resolutions stating they have an employee code of conduct, that all of the councillors have filed their conflict of interest statements, and so on. It’s because some municipalities, both RM’s and smaller communities in the province, haven’t lived up to those requirements that are in the acts.”
Initially the municipalities are asked to complete the declaration of eligibility as a test of the electronic system and to ensure ease of use. It also gives local authorities an opportunity to review their compliance with the eligibility requirements.
The information provided in a municipality’s online declaration will not cause any disruption to the 2020 municipal revenue sharing grants, because this is still the test phase. The only exception is if a municipality has not submitted audited financial statements, which are already required by ministry policy.
The situation will change for future years, starting in November 2020. Municipalities will then have to complete an annual declaration, meet all six requirements, and submit their declarations before the closing date. Local authorities that do not comply will not receive their municipal sharing grants, and these funds will only be released after a municipality has taken the necessary steps to meet all the requirements.
These eligibility requirements include the submission of audited financial statements and reports on municipal waterworks to the Ministry of Government Relations. A municipality must adopt a council procedures bylaw and an employee code of conduct, all councillors must file and annually update their public disclosure statements, and a municipality must be in good standing with regard to reporting and remittance of education property taxes.
The municipal sharing grant is provided as unconditional funding, which means every local authority can decide how to use it.
“In the past, we’ve used portions of it to meet our principle and interest obligations for funds that we’ve borrowed in general operations, like to fund the expansion at the iPlex or any of the other capital jobs that have gone on in operations,” Marcus said.
The City of Swift Current’s municipal revenue sharing grant for the 2018-19 financial year was $2,923,613 and for 2019/20 it increased to $3,026,050. The City is expecting the 2020/21 grant to be $3,346,926.
Council approves new East landfill operations contract:
Council approved the new East landfill operations contract at the Jan. 27 meeting. The new five-year contract will end on Dec. 31, 2024. It combines the scale operations and the landfill operations into one agreement.
Trail Excavating Ltd. has been responsible for the operation of the City’s East landfill since 2008, and the company was also contracted in 2016 to carry out the scale operations.
Marcus told the meeting the City views the renewal of the agreements with Trail Excavating as an opportunity to combine the landfill operations and scale duties into a single contract.
“Through the terms of previous contracts, the City has invested time and resources into the development and training for Trail Excavating Ltd.,” he said. “The contractor has proven adaptability to changing practices and maintaining quality customer service. Trail Excavating’s experience in landfill operation, proven reliability and familiarity with provincial regulatory standards are valuable assets.”
The new contract fee will increase with 2.25 per cent in 2020 over the 2019 fee. There will also be an annual fee increase of 2.25 per cent for the remainder of the five-year contract to provide for cost of living and fuel increases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.