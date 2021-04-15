The Swift Current Municipal RCMP is seeking the public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a Mischief to a vehicle.
On April 12th, 2021 between the hours of 12:30AM and 8:20AM, a black pickup truck, parked on the zero-hundred block of 1st Avenue South West near South Railway Street West, was found with multiple scratches to the paint.
Should you have any information on this crime, please contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment at 306-778-4870 or your nearest police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, *8477 on SaskTel
Mobility, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and calls are not traced or recorded. If your information leads to an arrest or a case being cleared, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
