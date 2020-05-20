The City of Swift Current would like to advise customers that City Hall will remain closed to the general public until further notice, in order to keep both members of the public and front-line City staff safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been able to conduct day-to-day business with our customers over the phone and via email and Zoom with very few issues,” said the City’s Chief Administrative Officer Tim Marcus. “We’ll look forward to re-opening City Hall when it is considered safe for our citizens and employees.”
Marcus explained that the City will assess when to do so as the next phases of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan come into effect.
“We’re likely looking at Phase Three or Phase Four as the appropriate time to re-open our doors to the public, and we will be consulting with the provincial government to get the exact timing correct. The dates for Phases Three through Five remain ‘to be determined’, so we will continue to assess our options as we receive more clarity,” said Marcus.
Customers are reminded that City staff are available from 7:45 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday, excluding Statutory Holidays, and can be reached via telephone or email.
•For General inquiries, please contact City Hall at 306.778.2777 or admin@swiftcurrent.ca.
•For Recreation/Leisure inquiries, please contact Community Services at 306.778.2787 or communityservices@swiftcurrent.ca.
•For Taxation inquiries, please contact 306.778.2704 or n.lemay@swiftcurrent.ca.
•For Utility Billing inquiries, please contact 306.778.2731 or customerservice@swiftcurrent.ca.
•For Planning inquiries, including Bylaw, Business Development and Building Services, please contact 306.778.2714 orplng@swiftcurrent.ca.
•For Infrastructure & Operations inquiries, including Engineering, Environmental Services and Public Works, please contact 306.778.2748 or eng@swiftcurrent.ca.
•For Light & Power inquiries, please contact 306.778.2770 or lightandpower@swiftcurrent.ca.
The City will provide regular updates as more information becomes available and wishes to thank customers for their continued patience.
