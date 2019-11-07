Swift Current Christian Taekwondo took seven students to Edmonton on October 26 for the 2019 K.H. Min Taekwondo Championship. The students won a combined 10 medals, with Braeden Carleton winning two golds.
Head instructor and coach, Gary Voysey, is proud of the efforts that went into winning the medals and the way his students performed. “They have been training hard for this event” he explained. “It was nice to see their hard work pay off.”
The athletes came home with the following hardware: Poomsae (forms): Ashlyn Evans – gold; Austin Evans – silver; Braden Carleton – gold; Brooklyn Hir – gold. Sparring: Austin Evans - gold; Braden Carleton – gold; Brooklyn Hir – silver; Callie Ebner – gold; Jordyn Hir – bronze; Quentin Hir – gold.
