The Swift Current Library is excited to announce Phase 2 of their planned public reopening on Monday, August 24th.
They are implementing safe reopening protocols The public opening hours, starting August 24, will be Mon - Fri 9am - 7pm, & Sat 10am - 5pm, until further notice.
People over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask while in the building. Everyone is encouraged to bring your own masks, but they’ll have disposable masks available as well. They won’t resume in-person group library programs in the near future, but they’re excited to be working on a variety of online events for all ages.
Please stay home and call 811 if you have any Covid symptoms, or have had any probable Covid exposure.
Library Curbside Pickup Service
After we reopen, we’ll continue our Curbside Pickup Service, which has been very popular. To use our curbside service, you can order items at ChinookLibrary.ca, through the free SILS Mobile App, or by calling us at 306-778-2752. After you order, our staff let you know when your items are ready and you pick them up at the front door.
Outdoor Computer Lab Now Open!
The Swift Current Library’s Outdoor Computer Lab is a great way for people to use our public computers while minimizing the risk of Covid spread by being socially distanced outdoors.
Call, email, or FB Message them to book a 1-hour computer session, or you can take a chance and just stop by. Printing ($0.25 cash/page) and scanning (free) are available. Please bring a mask in case you need up close help from one of their staff members. One-on-One technology help is available now.
We are in the process of getting more laptops for our Outdoor Computer Lab, so we will be increasing our capacity soon. At the moment, computer sessions can only be booked for urgent needs; unfortunately, games and recreational social media will have to wait for now.
Free Wifi is available 24/7 from outside the R.C. Dahl Centre.
Outdoor Computer Lab users should note the R.C. Dahl Centre is not open to the public yet, so there will be no onsite public washrooms available until August 24 (the closest washroom is ~1 block away in Elmwood Park).
Please stay home and call 811 if you have any Covid symptoms, or have had any probable Covid exposure.
Digital Services
They have also got a great selection of eBooks & eAudiobooks available for free through our free Libby App, or through ChinookLibrary.ca.
Contact Us!
If you have any questions or would like help with anything, get in touch with us at 306-778-2752, message us on Facebook: @SwiftCurrentPublicLibrary; or visit website at SwiftCurrentLibrary.ca or ChinookLibrary.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.