A girl with an abundance of excuses for not cleaning her room is the main character in the newest picture book from Swift Current author/illustrator, Jessica Williams.
While her previous six books deal with difficult topics, I Can’t Clean My Room! strays from the trend and delivers simple rhyming fun.
“The past year and a half have been heavy for everyone,” Williams says. “I’ve found myself drawn to things that are light and fun to help balance out that heaviness. That’s where this book comes in; it’s a silly story that’s enjoyable for kids and relatable for anyone who has spent any amount of time with them.”
I Can’t Clean My Room! will launch on June 24 with a virtual launch party on Youtube live. Tickets can be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/156965852089
Paperback, hardcover and e-book versions are available online.
