Virtual Frontier Days week 2020 was a true celebration of Spirit of the West: Past & Present
This year, we announced with great excitement that the theme for Frontier Days 2020 would be “The Spirit of the West, Past and Present” We had shows, events, and entertainment booked that did just that.
Due to Covid 19, we faced a bit of a challenge. Our plans had to be changed and adjusted. We set forth on the path of the virtual version of Frontier Days. Our goal Like the Kinetic Club that was founded in 1935 was to lift the community by celebrating the tradition set forth by those dedicated young men.
On Behalf of the Swift current Ag & Ex Board of Directors we thank you for joining us on the Virtual Fair Ride. We thank, our sponsors, volunteers, our community and the whole Southwest for your continued support. We wanted to ensure the community remained safe but also have some fun. Even though you did not see Frontier Days up close and in person like previous years, we still did experience lots of fun virtually with The Spirit of West Parade Tour, coloring contest, T-shirt Design Contest, Blast From The Past Talent Show, Taste The Fair, & the Barbering Co. Bring’n back the beard contest.
Thank you to the following Taste of the Fair participating restaurants and to the community who supported and enjoyed all the fabulous Fair food and sweet treats.
The Akropol Next Door Cocktail Lounge
Buffalo Brew Pub
Dairy King
Family PIZZA - Swift Current
Nightjar Diner Co.,
O'Rudys Creek House
Original Joe's
Spoon & Bowl Bistro
Urban Ground
About the Swift Current Ag & Ex Chute is always open at www.swiftcurrentex.com 306-773-2944
The Swift Current Ag & Ex, a non-profit organization dedicated to our mandate of providing service to and enhance the life of residents within the community and the region in the areas of agriculture, entertainment, sport and culture. Since 1938 Swift Current Frontier Days Fair and Rodeo is committed to benefiting youth, supporting education, and aiding better agricultural practices through exhibitions and presentation.
