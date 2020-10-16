Eastend’s Streambank Golf course was the site for the SWAC Cross Country meet on Wednesday, October 14.
We had over 50 runners from six schools register for the event. The weather was not ideal, very cold and windy, but the athletes were determined to run. Races were staggered so that social distancing and maximum number of racers/spectators fell within SHA guidelines. Huge thanks to Marie Hanson and her crew from Eastend School for helping set up and run the event.
Age group winners were:
Gr 4/5 Pee Wee girls – Claire Topham (Eastend)
Gr 4/5 Pee Wee boys – Tucker Paul (Cabri)
Gr 6-8 Bantam girls - Surrey Lamotte (Ponteix)
Gr 6-8 Bantam boys – Micky Lane (Shaunavon)
Junior Boy – Wyatt Neufeld (SCCHS)
Senior Girl – Hillary Lacelle (SCCHS)
Senior Boy - Nick Basillo (SCCHS)
Our first SWAC football game was on Wednesday, Oct 14. The hometown Shaunavon Shadows came away with a huge win over visiting Maple Creek Redmen (48-0). SCCHS Blue/Red teams will have their first match up on Saturday, October 17. Game time is 1:00. Gull Lake Lions will host their first game on Monday, October 19 against Shaunavon. Game time is 4:00.
Spectators are limited to 30 for outdoor events. Each school has developed their own protocol for how those seats will be assigned (those spectators will be required to sign in). Masking is mandatory for spectators as you enter/exit the event, but can be removed in the stands IF social distancing rules are followed (as determined by host school).
Volleyball leagues will start for senior and junior teams next week. At this time, there are no spectators allowed at indoor events (only approved volunteers).
Games on Tuesday, October 20:
Senior boys – Vanguard hosts Herbert. Frontier hosts Ponteix
Senior girls – Maple Creek hosts Hazlet, Leader hosts Fox Valley, Consul hosts Frontier, Ponteix hosts Vanguard
Games on Thursday, October 22:
Senior boys – Fox Valley hosts Cabri
Junior boys – Fox Valley hosts Leader. Hazlet hosts Cabri, Frontier hosts Eastend
Junior girls – Leader hosts Fox Valley, Cabri hosts Maple Creek, Ponteix hosts Herbert, Consul hosts Frontier.
ollow all the happenings in SWAC sports on our social media platforms: SWACSports Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We love the ‘likes’ and shares. You’ll find pictures from our various competitions on these sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.