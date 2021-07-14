The Swift Current Trap Club (SCTC) hosted the Saskatchewan Amateur Trap Shooting Association (SATA) provincial championship, July 7-11.
This was the 100th SATA provincial trap championship event, and it was attended by about 50 shooters from mostly Saskatchewan and some from Alberta. The City of Swift Current proclaimed the week of July 4-11 as Saskatchewan Provincial Trapshooting Week and the SATA flag was hoisted at City Hall during a flagraising ceremony, July 5.
The shooting competition took place at the SCTC facility located just east of the Swift Current Airport. The SCTC hosted their first ever provincial tournament in 2018 during their 40th anniversary year as a club, and they were therefore pleased to host this 100th provincial anniversary shoot.
The SCTC has approximately 65 members and regularly shoots on Tuesday and Thursday evenings as well as Sunday afternoons. The facilities at their site include a clubhouse and a Chief Firearms Officer approved shooting range.
