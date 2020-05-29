Break and Enter to RM offices - Shaunavon
At 2 a.m. May 27, the RM offices of Climax were broken into by an adult white male described as 30-40 years of age, balding hairline glasses and wearing dark shirt, dark pants and a dark backpack.
The suspect stole cash and prescription drugs from the doctor's office located in the RM office building before departing on foot.
Anyone with knowledge of this crime is encouraged to call the local Shaunavon RCMP detachment at 306 297-5550 or 310 RCMP..
Community Break and Enters - Swift Current Rural Detachment
The Swift Current Rural RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in regards to several break and enters to Canada Post locations during the night and early morning hours of May 29th. Multiple postal boxes were broken into in at the Waldeck and Tompkins Canada Post branches. The RCMP is asking the public to call if they remember seeing any suspicious vehicles or people in the area of the post offices between 10pm and 6am. The RCMP is also asking residents to call the Swift Current Rural Detachment if they discover they are missing any paper mail or packages.
If you have information related to these advisories please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
