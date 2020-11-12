The Swift Current Municipal RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a male and a female who stole a credit card on the evening of Saturday November 7, and unlawfully used the credit card at various businesses in Swift Current.
Should you have any information on this occurrence, please contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment at 306-778-4870 or your nearest police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, *8477 on Sask-Tel Mobility, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and calls are not traced or recorded.
