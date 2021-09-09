Community support helped the Swift Current SPCA to exceed its fundraising goal for the 8th annual John Mueller Memorial SPCA Radiothon, Aug. 28.
The live broadcast for the Radiothon took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Market Square.
This year's fundraising goal of $30,000 was surpassed during the last hour of the event, and the final total raised was $34,900.
The Radiothon is the shelter's biggest fundraising event of the year. The Swift Current SPCA is a community-funded charity that relies on donations, fundraising, and adoption fees for more than 80 per cent of its annual budget.
It needs $35,000 a month to operate the no-kill shelter. It does not receive any provincial or federal funding, and it is also not affiliated with nor funded by the Saskatchewan SPCA. All proceeds from the Radiothon will be used locally to support shelter operations.
Ongoing support for the Swift Current SPCA can take place by donating bottles, pop cans and other recyclable items at the drop and go service at SARCAN, using the code SCSPCA.
