The Chinook School Division’s official enrolment report for the new school year reflects enrolment is higher than expected, but still slightly down from last year.
Director of Education Mark Benesh presented the report during a regular Chinook School Division board meeting, Oct. 12.
The school division had 5,880 students on Sept. 30, which were nine students less than last year at the same time. However, this was 18 students more than the division’s projected enrolment for 2021-22.
This means no school-based staffing adjustments are necessary at the moment, and annual staffing will be reviewed next spring during enrolment projections. He indicated to the board there is no need to do a viability review of any schools based on the enrolment data for the current school year.
Benesh told the Prairie Post after the meeting this enrolment data was certainly a positive outcome for the school division.
“We've been battling declining enrolment over the last few years,” he noted. “So for us to be slightly above projection, that's healthy for us.”
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Education uses enrolment figures to adjust funding levels to school divisions and this data is therefore beneficial for Chinook.
“We’ll be in a good spot,” he said. “We talked before about the deficit budgeting we had to do and if we're down in enrolment, that would add to that circumstance.”
The 18 more students than projected will not make a big financial difference, but it is important for other reasons.
“It’s not a huge amount, but what it does is it just shows stability and it also alters it in a different way,” he said. “We've got a few more home schooling and we obviously have additional Cyber School kids as well. So parents have made some decisions to stay with Chinook and focus on delivery in a different way. And so our goal was, knowing that COVID is difficult for everyone, that we would try and meet our parents’ need in whatever way we could and so we ensured that we did.”
The data indicates that 5,202 students are enrolled in public schools, of which 125 students are online learners studying from home through the Chinook Cyber School.
Schools with significant enrolment increases are Hodgeville (17), Ponteix (13), and Irwin (10). There are significant enrolment decreases at Swift Current Comprehensive High School (-21), Wymark (-11), Eastend (-10), and École Centennial (-10).
The Chinook Cyber School previously offered additional online learning opportunities for Grade 10-12 students, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it became a broader online learning platform last year that was expanded to include Grade 1-9.
The school division decided to offer the Cyber School option again this year for Grade 1-12 after receiving feedback from parents.
“We basically waited to see if that need is still there, and parents said it was, and so we've met that,” he said.
As was the case last year, the school division made arrangements for temporary additional staffing to address the needs of the at-home online Cyber School learners.
The COVID-19 pandemic also had an impact on the number of learners enrolled in the traditional home schooling option. There are 201 students enrolled in home-based education, which is an increase of 14 learners compared to last year.
The impact of COVID-19 is furthermore reflected in the fact that 53 students in the school division area are accessing distance learning options through other service providers.
There are 477 Hutterite colony students for the 2021-22 school year, which are 22 less compared to last year. Benesh noted this decrease in enrolment was expected in the projection and therefore did not come as a surprise.
One Hutterite colony is home schooling for the 2021-22 school year, which played a role in the enrolment drop for Hutterian schools and the increase in home-based education enrolment.
The enrolment report indicated the public schools in Waldeck and Wymark will have no Grade 9 students for 2021-22, because these students are studying at Swift Current Comprehensive High School.
“There's a trend recently of a few more of our Grade 9’s coming into the city,” he said. “The trend that we see is that a few more of the Grade 9’s are adding to the Comp's total rather than being in some of the local rural schools, and then it would have kept them for one more year.”
The Chinook board policy allows students to have this choice to go to another school, but families need to take care of own transport arrangements.
“The policy allows that any student can go to any school they want to, as long as they will get them there, except with École Centennial, because we're full,” he said. “We really don't have more capacity for people to say we want to go to École Centennial. But what we do say is that if they make those allowance to go and will provide transportation, then that's their choice.”
The issue of Grade 9 students from surrounding areas attending the high school in Swift Current will be a point of discussion at an upcoming consultation meeting with school community councils (SCCs) from these rural schools.
Board chair Kimberly Pridmore spoke during the Oct. 12 meeting about what the board is planning to do with regard to SCC consultations this fall.
“We thought that we would offer the opportunity for those SCCs to have a consultation evening with trustees to see where their priorities lie and to make sure they understand that we want to support the enrolment at their schools and to offer whatever help we can to keep students there,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.