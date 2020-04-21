The City of Swift Current Streets and Roadways Department would like to inform residents that the Residential Street Sweeping Program will begin April 22.
Residents are urged to please move their vehicles when notified of sweeping in their area, in order to facilitate the complete curb-to-curb sweeping of their streets. When vehicles are not moved off the street, sweepers must move around the obstruction, leaving debris behind.
Signage in each area will give residents notice to park their vehicles in an alternate off-street location. Additionally, the city-wide street sweeping schedule is designed around front-street collection of Smart Carts to avoid disruptions in service.
Street sweeping is scheduled in zones as indicated on the attached map. For up-to-date information regarding which zone will be swept next, please visit the City's website, Facebook and Twitter pages, or listen for radio updates on The Eagle 94.1 FM, Magic 97.1 FM, and CKSW 570 AM. Please note that schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.
For information, zone map, and frequently asked questions please visit www.swiftcurrent.ca or contact:
Streets and Roadways
Infrastructure & Operations Division
306.778.2748
