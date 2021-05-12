The City of Swift Current is confident a project to upgrade a storm sewer main line underneath the railway tracks will make a real difference to downtown flooding problems during heavy rainfall events.
Council members approved the funding for the storm main relining project during a regular council meeting, May 3.
Mayor Al Bridal noted during an online media briefing after the council meeting that the benefit of this project to alleviate flooding problems were on the minds of several council members.
“That question was asked by several council members tonight, and it's going to solve some of the flooding issues down on Railway [Street] by the E.I. Wood building, just because that pipe was partially plugged before and it had an old eight-inch sewer pipe laying in the bottom of that 48-inch storm sewer and then it collected a bunch of garbage around it,” he said.
However, he cautioned that the unplugging of the storm sewer line will certainly improve water flow, but the sudden rush of water during a very intense rainstorm can still cause water levels to rise on downtown streets.
“If that pipe is going to take 25 to 30 per cent more water, it should definitely alleviate some of the flooding, but it's not a guarantee in a one inch in 10 minutes that it's going to take all the water,” he said.
City Chief Administrative Officer Tim Marcus referred to the design restrictions of the storm sewer system that will still cause some ponding of water on downtown streets during high rainfall events. The storm sewer main line under the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) mainline tracks has a diameter of 1,200 millimetres (48 inches), but the other pipes are smaller.
“When you're talking about taking the water off the street, it's the catch basins that take the water down to that big pipe and they typically have six to eight-inch pipes,” he explained. “When they're full of water, the water will pool on the street until it all gets into that big pipe. So you will have some ponding still, regardless, in a heavy downpour, but you should see a lot less, because it will disappear a lot faster.”
Bridal explained the City decided to only reline the existing storm sewer main line and not replace it entirely due to cost considerations. He noted that the engineering cost to install a sewer line underneath the CPR spur line in the city is around $70,000 and it will be much more for this project for a storm sewer main line over a distance of 90 metres underneath the CPR mainline tracks.
“This engineering would be astronomical to put in a new storm sewer, but the other thing is if we just put a larger storm pipe at the end the pipe feeding into it, it is still just a 48 inch, and it comes all the way down Railway from the E.I. Wood building down to 6th Avenue NE,” he said. “And so to make it work better we have to replace all that and it would be to the tune of millions and millions. I couldn't tell you how much. So for $200,000 we are going to keep the integrity of the pipe that's there.”
City General Manager of Infrastructure and Operations Mitch Minken provided details about the project during the council meeting. The storm sewer mainline collects stormwater from 10th Avenue NW along North Railway Street to 6th Avenue NE. It then turns south and runs underneath the CPR mainline tracks to release water into the drainage ditch at 6th Avenue SE.
There was an abandoned old pipe and debris inside the sewer main line under the railway tracks, but the City’s street and roadway crew successfully removed 98 per cent of the old pipe and debris through the use of high-pressure water from a sewer jet truck.
The storm sewer main line, which is a corrugated steel pipe, will now be relined to prevent further deterioration. The work will be done by Insituform Technologies of Edmonton at a cost of $199,494 (PST and GST excluded). The company will install a 25.5 millimetres (one inch) thick cured in place pipe liner inside the existing pipe, which will extend the lifespan of the storm sewer main line by 50 years or more.
The City has allocated a total of $232.099 towards this project to ensure additional funds are available for the project. Sanatec Environmental was contracted in November 2020 to visually inspect the storm sewer main line with a camera, but debris that was still in the pipe at that time made it impossible to inspect the entire pipe. The condition of the entire pipe is therefore not known.
Minken estimated the debris and old pipe inside the storm sewer main line caused a reduction of about 25 to 30 per cent in water flow. The removal of these obstructions will therefore improve flow with a similar amount. The new lining will also help to increase flow.
“It will be now smooth wall pipe instead of a corrugated pipe, which will assist in moving the water as well,” he said.
The bottom of the existing corrugated steel pipe is corroded, which makes it necessary to install the additional cured in place pipe liner.
“As the bottom was corroded away, we're very nervous about losing the strength of it and of course under the main line CPR tracks that would be a catastrophic failure,” he said.
