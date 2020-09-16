Stockade opening soon
 The City of Swift Current’ Community Services division would like to advise citizens that the Stockade, located in Kinetic Park, will be re-opening Monday, September 28th.
 
HEALTH & SAFETY
In accordance with Provincial Public Health Guidelines, we ask that individuals DO NOT attend the Stockade if they have symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19, or have returned from international travel within the past 14 days.
 
Visitors are required to use the provided Hand Sanitizer upon entrance into the facility, to follow directional arrows to hang up their belongings, and to maintain a physical distance of six feet (two metres) between all individuals.
 
In conjunction with the opening of the Stockade, Community Services is pleased to offer the following recreational programs within the facility:
 
  • Tots Play: Tots Play will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 – 11:30 AM beginning September 28th. Cost is $2/family. Please click here for more information.
  • Walking for Wellness: Walking for Wellness begins on Monday, September 28th, running Monday – Friday from 8:30 – 10:30 AM. Cost is $1/day or $4/week. Please click here for more information.
  • Forever... in Motion: Forever in Motion will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 -9:45 AM at a cost of $1/class. Please click here for more information.
 
For more information regarding the opening of the Stockade, facility health and safety guidelines, and recreational programming, please visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/stockade
 

