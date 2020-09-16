The City of Swift Current’ Community Services division would like to advise citizens that the Stockade, located in Kinetic Park, will be re-opening Monday, September 28th.HEALTH & SAFETY
In accordance with Provincial Public Health Guidelines, we ask that individuals DO NOT attend the Stockade if they have symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19, or have returned from international travel within the past 14 days.Visitors are required to use the provided Hand Sanitizer upon entrance into the facility, to follow directional arrows to hang up their belongings, and to maintain a physical distance of six feet (two metres) between all individuals.In conjunction with the opening of the Stockade, Community Services is pleased to offer the following recreational programs within the facility:
- Tots Play: Tots Play will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 – 11:30 AM beginning September 28th. Cost is $2/family. Please click here for more information.
- Walking for Wellness: Walking for Wellness begins on Monday, September 28th, running Monday – Friday from 8:30 – 10:30 AM. Cost is $1/day or $4/week. Please click here for more information.
- Forever... in Motion: Forever in Motion will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 -9:45 AM at a cost of $1/class. Please click here for more information.For more information regarding the opening of the Stockade, facility health and safety guidelines, and recreational programming, please visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/stockade.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Volunteers cleaning up Alberta highways Sept. 19
- The warning signs of suicide outlined
- Swift Current Municipal Detachment busy last weekend
- Stockade set to re-open September 28
- Petition asking for change to federal privacy law to allow RCMP to support Clare's Law in Saskatchewan
- SaskAbilities celebrates successful Ability Bowl wrap-up event, Walk, Wheel, Run
- City appoints council representative on Elmwood Golf Club board
- CMHA’s Rural Mental Health Project is not a one-size, fits-all program
Most Popular
Articles
- Massive beef mystery from Brooks has RCMP on the hunt
- A 41-year-old female is found following single-motor-vehicle collision in rural area at night
- Accident on Highway 32 near community of Success
- Petition asking for change to federal privacy law to allow RCMP to support Clare's Law in Saskatchewan
- Drugs, guns seized from rural home outside Medicine Hat
- SACLA welcomes new CEO
- Serious MVC on Highway 3 near Fort MacLeod
- Ponteix RCMP respond to fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 19 near Kincaid
- Shaunavon RCMP on the hunt for stolen truck
- Truckers will be honoured next Tuesday in Coutts, Medicine Hat
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.