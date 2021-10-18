The Sr. Colts keep on rolling with another tournament win this past weekend in Prince Albert to make it 4 straight tournament wins. The Colts were at the sixteen-team tournament in Carlton.
On Friday in pool play the Colts were 3-0 and won pool C with wins over Wilkie (26-24, 25-23), VCA Osler (25-20, 25-16), and Regina Winston Knoll (25-8, 25-20). On Saturday the Colts defeated P.A Carlton (25-19, 25-20) in the quarter finals and P.A St. Mary (25-16, 25-21) in the semis.
In the final the Colts faced off against Meadow Lake and came out on top with scores of (25-23, 25-19). The Colts will be in action again Oct 22nd in Saskatoon.
