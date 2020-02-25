With spring just around the corner, the Community Services Division is happy to announce that the 25th annual Spring/Summer City Wide Registration will take place on Wednesday March 4 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. in the Stockade Building at Kinetic Park.
City Wide Registration is a “one-stop-shop” opportunity for residents to get information and register for a wide variety of recreational, sport and cultural activities offered in and around the community. Representatives from organizations that offer these activities are on hand to answer questions and provide assistance with the registration process. This drop-in event is for activities that will be held in the spring and summer of 2020.
“City Wide Registration is a great opportunity to check out sport, cultural and recreational opportunities available in our city and surrounding area,” said Community Recreation Coordinator, Chris Keleher. “Being active is important for the whole family. Physical activity ensures the development of motor skills in children and encompasses habits to stay active throughout your life. Becoming physically active will make you feel more energetic, less stressed and add to your quality of life.”
For more information regarding City Wide Registration, please contact the Community Services Division at 306-778-2787 or visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/play.
