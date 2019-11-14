Canada edges Canada

Canada White forward Chase Stillman goes down on one knee to celebrate his game-winning goal with teammate Carson Lambos during their quarter-final game against Canada Red in Swift Current, Nov. 7. Stillman scored when there was just 28.1 second remaining in overtime to give Canada White a 3-2 win.

A successful partnership between Medicine Hat and Swift Current to host the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge concluded on Nov. 9 after eight days of intense competition in the two cities.

Both communities hosted quarter-final and semifinal games. The gold and bronze medal games on the final day took place in Medicine Hat and the remaining placement games were played in Swift Current. Russia took home gold after a 6-2 victory over the United States.

The Czech Republic claimed bronze with a 3-2 overtime win against Team Canada White. Team Canada Red won the fifth place game 6-2 against Sweden, and Finland won the seventh place game 8-4 against Team Canada Black. A total of 22 games were played during the tournament, and each city hosted 11 games.

