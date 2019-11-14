A successful partnership between Medicine Hat and Swift Current to host the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge concluded on Nov. 9 after eight days of intense competition in the two cities.
Both communities hosted quarter-final and semifinal games. The gold and bronze medal games on the final day took place in Medicine Hat and the remaining placement games were played in Swift Current. Russia took home gold after a 6-2 victory over the United States.
The Czech Republic claimed bronze with a 3-2 overtime win against Team Canada White. Team Canada Red won the fifth place game 6-2 against Sweden, and Finland won the seventh place game 8-4 against Team Canada Black. A total of 22 games were played during the tournament, and each city hosted 11 games.
