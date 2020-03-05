The U18 Girls Junior SunDogs volleyball team finished second at the U18 Regina Cougar Invitational, Feb. 29. Back row, left to right, Coach Natasha Janke, Hannah Klassen, Ashton Miller, Morgan Sayers, and Coach Brittany Marshall. Front row, left to right, Brooklyn Choo-Foo, Jayden Lehman, Savanah Banks, and Amber Hansen.