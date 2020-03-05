The Swift Current U18 Girls Junior SunDogs volleyball team won silver at the U18 Regina Cougar Invitational. The two-day tournament took place in Balgonie, Feb. 28-29.
The Junior SunDogs lost their opening match against the Regina Cougars, but the team rallied to win the next four games and they finished first overall in the round robin.
The Junior SunDogs won the semi-final in two straight sets (25-18, 25-16) against Kelvington's Pipestone Crocs. The gold medal game was a rematch against the Regina Cougars.
The Cougars won the first set 25-19, but the Junior Sundogs won the second set 25-20 to force a third set. The Cougars won the final set 15-9 to claim gold. The U18 Girls Junior SunDogs showed a lot of determination to finish second, because the team was short-benched during the tournament with only six players on the first day and seven players on the second day.
