A Sask Cup #2 volleyball tournament in Lloydminster last weekend resulted in an impressive showing.
The Swift Current 16U finished with a 3-3 match record before losing to Weyburn Rush in their final match. Still, the SunDogs placed 6th out of 30 teams, certainly a respectable showing.
They beat Wakaw, Saskatoon JCVC Wave and the Battleford Heat, but lost to Regina QCVC Royal Purple, Saskatoon HVC Premier and Saskatoon HVC Elite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.