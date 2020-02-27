Saskatchewan Soccer Association (SSA)’s SaskTel Soccer for Life Youth Indoor 6-Aside Provincial Championships took place in Regina, SK from February 21 to 23.
The SSA would like to thank FC Regina for hosting the event, the spectators for their support, and our sponsors, SaskTel, Soccer Locker and Directwest for their partnership in hosting. The format for the Soccer for Life Youth Indoor 6-aside Provincial Championships included tracking for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. This is determined by the coaches ranking the top two opposing team’s athletes in each game throughout the tournament. At the end of the tournament, the player with the most points is the Tournament (age group) MVP. A Team Fair-Play Award is also presented. The Award is based on the determined scores of the officials on the conduct of the players, coaches and spectators of each team during each match. A cumulative team score is recorded throughout the course of round-robin play.
Under 17 Girls
Gold: Swift Current United
Silver: FC Regina Real Madrid
MVP: Jaycee Berggren, Swift Current United
Team Fair Play Award Recipient: Swift Current United
Skills Competition: Swift Current United.
Under 19 Girls
Gold: Swift Current United
Silver: Meridian Rustlers
MVP: MJ Anderson, Swift Current United
Team Fair Play Award Recipient: Kindersley Storm
Skills Competition: Swift Current United.
